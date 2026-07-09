Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Optocoupler in SOP-5 Package With 3.6 mm Width Saves Space While Improving Signal Transmission

AEC-Q102 Qualified Device Offers Industry-Best Minimum CMTI of 40 kV/µS and Maximum Repetitive Peak Isolation Voltage of 707 V peak

MALVERN, Pa., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced an automotive 1 MBd high speed optocoupler in a new SOP-5 package with a narrow width of 3.6 mm. Combining a comparative tracking index (CTI) of 400 with industry-leading minimum guaranteed common mode transient immunity (CMTI) of 40 kV/µS, the Vishay Semiconductors VOMHA43A is designed to deliver improved signal transmission quality and save space in applications requiring isolation voltages (V IORM ) up to 707 V peak .

The AEC-Q102 qualified device released today is optimized for isolated data communication, fast signal switching, ground signal isolation, and logic voltage level shifting in automotive, industrial, home and building control, and telecom applications. In electric (EV), hybrid electric (HEV), and low speed electric (LSEV) vehicles, the optocoupler provides communication bus isolation for CAN, LIN, I²C, and SPI interfaces, as well as isolated drive circuit applications such as intelligent power module (IPM) drivers.

While previous SOP-5 packages offered a width of 4.4 mm, the narrower SOP-5 of the VOMHA43A requires less PCB space, while supporting stackable designs. The device’s minimum CMTI — which is more than double that of the closest competing device — provides enhanced robustness against electrical spikes and RF and EMI issues. And while competing devices offer maximum repetitive peak isolation voltages of 567 V peak , the optocoupler’s isolation voltage performance of 707 V peak meets the requirements of 400 V battery systems.

The VOMHA43A consists of a GaAlAs infrared emitting diode, optically coupled with an integrated photodetector and a high speed transistor. The photodetector is junction-isolated from the transistor to reduce miller capacitance effects. The optocoupler features an open collector output function that allows designers to adjust load conditions when interfacing with different logic systems, while a Faraday shield on the detector chip allows the device to reject and minimize high input to output common mode transient voltages.

The RoHS-compliant and halogen-free optocoupler operates over a temperature range of -40 °C to +125 °C and is pin to pin compatible with leading competing parts to provide a direct replacement and eliminate the need for electrical and mechanical redesigns.

Samples and production quantities of the VOMHA43A are available now, with lead times of six weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80341 (VOMHA43A)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720334474258