Vishay Intertechnology TSOP15300 Series IR Receivers Support All Major Remote Control Codes

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of infrared (IR) receiver modules for IR remote control applications. Featuring a wide modulation frequency acceptance from 30 kHz to 68 kHz, devices in the Vishay Semiconductors TSOP15300 series are designed to receive and demodulate all major remote control codes on the market, enabling a single-component universal remote control solution.

Standard IR receivers are typically tuned to one center frequency, limiting compatibility and requiring multiple devices to cover different code sets. With their wide modulation frequency range, the receivers released today overcome this limitation, reducing component counts to lower system costs and save board space.



Designed for consumer electronics such as televisions, audio systems, gaming consoles, soundbars, set-top boxes (STB), video projectors, and more, TSOP15300 series receivers provide immunity against ripple noise and interference from common sources like IR emissions in CFL lamps and LCD televisions, and RF emissions from onboard Wi-Fi antennas. When paired with a 50 mA emitter, the devices offer reliable transmission distances of up to 18 m.

To simplify designs, each receiver integrates a photodetector, preamplifier circuit, and IR filter within a 4-pin Heimdall package. For decoding, their demodulated output signal can be directly connected to a microprocessor. Optimized for short burst codes, TSOP15300 series devices operate over a wide supply voltage range from 2.0 V to 5.5 V, draw a typical supply current of 0.35 mA, and feature a maximum irradiance of 0.2 mW/m² at 45 kHz. They are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the new IR receiver modules are available now, with lead times of six weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?82917 (TSOP15300)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720334903269

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com