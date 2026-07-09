New Study Links Career Literacy to Broader Job Searches, Greater Economic Security

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeBruce Foundation today released a new report detailing the results of a large multi-year study demonstrating that career literacy – the ability to understand, plan, and navigate a wide range of career pathways – is one of the strongest predictors of employment security in the modern economy.

The report – Career Literacy and Employment Security in the U.S. – adds to The Foundation’s growing body of research linking career literacy to broader and more diverse job searches and increased openness to new career paths later in life – capabilities that will be especially important in the AI economy.

“Work is changing faster than ever, and the people who succeed are not simply those who pick the right first job – they are the people who understand how to navigate a lifetime of work,” said Dr. Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Executive Director and COO of The DeBruce Foundation. “This research underscores that career literacy is a critical asset that equips people for a lifetime of greater financial security and economic opportunity – especially during times of change.”

The national survey includes nine waves of data collected between Spring 2021 and Spring 2025, representing approximately 36,000 Americans ages 18–64. Each wave surveyed 4,000 new respondents and was stratified to match the U.S. population across race, gender, education, and income.

First defined by The DeBruce Foundation in a 2022 national study, career literacy refers to the ability to set and revisit career goals, explore different occupations and career paths, and understand, build, and communicate your skills and interests. Distinct from “career readiness,” career literacy specifically focuses on the ability to understand one’s strengths and interests, and explore different occupations and career paths.

Research shows that individuals with both career literacy and strong networks consider 22% more career options outside their current path and earn an average of $40,000 more annually. This report provides a deeper analysis of the data and surfaces findings, including:

Career literacy is associated with a higher likelihood of employment across the life course, with each unit increase in career literacy associated with about 10% greater likelihood of being employed.

Individuals with higher career literacy conduct broader and more diverse job searches, with individuals with high career literacy considering about 6 jobs compared to 2 jobs for those with low career literacy.

Career literacy grows with age, suggesting early exposure can improve long-term employment and economic outcomes.

Broader Job Searches



The study found that individuals with higher levels of career literacy conduct job searches involving a more diverse set of options consistent with their strengths and interests. The research found that individuals with high career literacy consider about 6 jobs compared to 2 jobs for those with low career literacy.

The capacity to look at jobs outside of one’s current path is an increasingly important asset in the changing occupational landscape. The study notes that compared to patterns in the 1950-2010 period, the number and variety of major occupations are changing faster, and the labor market is subject to frequent disruptions and dislocations.

The Benefits of Early Career Literacy

One of the report’s significant conclusions is that – because career literacy tends to grow with age – early exposure can improve long-term trajectories.

“Career development shouldn’t start at graduation or even in high school,” Taylor Knight said. “Students need the language and awareness to connect what they’re learning to who they can become. When career literacy starts early, young people see more options, make better choices, and expand their opportunities.”

In 2024, The DeBruce Foundation launched K-12 Career Literacy resources, tailored for elementary, middle, and high school students. The resources, which integrate seamlessly into existing curricula, provide essential tools to develop career-oriented skills, self-awareness, and confidence.

Closing Opportunity Gaps

The study also identified clear disparities in career literacy across demographic groups.

Key findings include:

Men show persistently higher career literacy than women after age 25.

White respondents demonstrate higher career literacy than Black and Hispanic respondents in early and mid-career years.

Individuals with a college education show substantially higher career literacy across all ages.

Because career literacy correlates with employment security, these disparities translate into unequal economic opportunity. The findings highlight the importance of accessible resources – especially free ones – to close gaps.

“When access to career guidance depends on zip code, social networks, or family background, opportunity becomes uneven,” Taylor Knight said. “Free, widely available career literacy tools are a powerful way to expand economic mobility and help every person see a pathway forward.”

Free Tools to Expand Economic Opportunity

The DeBruce Foundation provides free career literacy resources used by educators, workforce organizations, and jobseekers nationwide. This includes its Agile Work Profiler, which has been completed more than 500,000 times, and K-12 Career Literacy resources to help educators broaden students’ horizons early and prepare them to navigate the future of work.

The tools help individuals identify their strengths, explore occupations, and build personalized pathways aligned with their skills and interests.

The research suggests these types of resources can play a particularly important role for individuals without access to professional networks, formal career counseling, or college advising.

“Career literacy is a skill – and like any skill, it can be taught,” Taylor Knight said. “When we make these tools free and accessible, we help level the playing field and unlock talent that might otherwise be overlooked.”

For the full report and free resources, visit debruce.org.

About The DeBruce Foundation

The DeBruce Foundation is a national foundation dedicated to expanding pathways to economic growth and opportunity. Through tools like the Agile Work Profiler and strategic partnerships, The Foundation helps individuals discover their strengths, explore career possibilities, and pursue meaningful pathways across the lifespan. Learn more at www.DeBruce.org.