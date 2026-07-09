TRUGOLF LINKS CHICAGOLAND REGIONAL DEVELOPER SIGNS LEASE FOR ROMEO TOWN CENTER

Flagship Location Coming to Romeoville Featuring “Eatertainment” Experience

CENTERVILLE, UTAH, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Links today announced a lease signed by Chicagoland Regional Developer, Sharif Ali, for 415 North Weber Road in Romeoville, Illinois, a southwest suburb of Chicago. The 5,000 SF flagship facility will include TruGolf’s premium simulator bays and an upscale restaurant and full bar with plans to open this Fall. As retail destinations diversify and work to create more compelling reasons to visit, adding this type of facility/concept is an ideal way to draw more customers on a regular basis to benefit the entire community.

“We invest a lot of time and energy into identifying retail categories that fill needs within the marketplaces where we operate and will excite the community,” said Steven Schwartz, Principal, Romeo Town Center Holdings which owns Romeo Town Center. “This will be one of TruGolf Link’s first flagship locations in the U.S. to include their new bar and kitchen concept, and we could not be more excited to have them locate in our facility to enhance our offering to the community.”

A Nasdaq-listed tech and manufacturing company of high-tech golf simulators, TruGolf (Nasdaq:TRUG) has historically sold their tech throughout the United States to end-users. Now, the company is rolling out their own brick and mortar TruGolf Links Center franchised locations with a new, proprietary, best-in-class operating model that offers a high-end entertainment experience for guests, the best indoor golf technology available, and a fresh design.

“This location in Romeoville is a great site, and we are excited to be bringing a flagship TruGolf Links Center there later this year,” said Dr. Ben Litalien, Chief Development Officer for TruGolf. “This facility will be providing an unparalleled golf simulator experience for avid golfers and amateurs as well and feature our multi-sport arcade and elevated food & beverage experience. It will be an incredible addition to the community.”

The new flagship will be positioned in a premium and easily accessible location in the newly renovated Romeo Town Center. The new TruGolf Links Center facility includes four premium golf simulators and the “Horizon” featuring an elevated platform and 20’ screen. It will have an upscale and elevated food & beverage menu, paired with a full bar of cocktails and a curated wine and beer selection, along with six gaming machines. It’s the perfect setting for a night out with friends or a family weekend excursion, as well as serious golfers wanting the ultimate indoor golf experience.

“Bringing TruGolf Links to Romeoville is incredibly exciting—not just as a flagship location, but as a new hub for the community,” said local resident and Regional Developer, Sharif Ali. “Whether you’re an avid golfer, looking for a fun night out with friends, planning a family outing or a company event, our center is designed to deliver something for everyone. The Romeo Town Center location blends immersive indoor golf, great food and drinks, and entertainment for all audiences. We’re proud to make that vision a reality.” As the TruGolf Links Regional Developer, Ali will be recruiting franchisees for locations throughout the Chicagoland area, as well as being the distributor for TruGolf simulators.

“We are excited to welcome TruGolf Links as the latest addition to this revitalized shopping center,” said John Noak, Mayor of Village of Romeoville. “Its unique business model brings restaurant and entertainment together into one place.”

TruGolf Links worked with Sherry Sanchez from Quadra Commercial, TruGolf Links national broker, on this transaction, and the landlord was represented by Rich Bowden, Payton Bromer, & Steve Caton of Caton Commercial Real Estate Group.

ABOUT TRUGOLF, INC.

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf’s mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf’s team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf’s beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology. Learn more at www.trugolf.com.

ABOUT TRUGOLF LINKS FRANCHISING

While the company offers individual franchises, the focus of its expansion efforts is with Regional Developers who acquire a territory of 1M or more in population, open a flagship location within that territory, then develop the territory with additional units they own or with independent franchisees. Regional Developers are compensated for attracting franchisees and providing support locally to all TruGolf Links locations within their territory.

For more information about TruGolf Links franchise program, visit www.trugolflinks.com or contact Andrew Johnson, Vice President of Franchise at andrewj@trugolflinks.com. For more information on the Romeoville location, visit https://trugolflinks.com/location/romeoville/.

CONTACTS:

Rebecca Church

rebecca@trugolflinks.com

(801) 298-1997

trugolflinks.com