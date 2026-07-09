Trex Named to TIME’s List of “America’s Best Companies 2026”

WINCHESTER, Va., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company [NYSE:TREX], the world’s leading brand of wood-alternative decking, railing and outdoor living products, has been named to TIME’s “America’s Best Companies 2026” list. Presented by TIME and research partner Statista, the annual ranking recognizes companies that excel in financial performance, employee satisfaction and sustainability.

“This recognition is especially meaningful as Trex celebrates its 30th anniversary,” said Adam Zambanini, President and CEO of Trex Company. “For three decades, we’ve focused on creating long-term value for our customers, channel partners, employees, shareholders and communities. Being recognized by TIME reflects the dedication of our team, the strength of our culture and our commitment to innovation, operational excellence and responsible business practices.”

To determine this year’s rankings, thousands of U.S. companies were evaluated based on employee satisfaction, financial performance and sustainability transparency. Drawing on employee survey data, financial results, and publicly available environmental, social and governance (ESG) information, the 1,000 highest-scoring companies were identified to be recognized as America’s Best Companies 2026.

Trex is the only decking brand to be included in this year’s roster and was ranked among the Top 100 Sustainable Engineering, Manufacturing & Medical Technology Companies. The full list of this year’s honorees is published on TIME.com.

Engineering, Manufacturing & Medical Technology

Since pioneering composite decking in the mid-1990s, Trex has grown from a category creator into a comprehensive outdoor living brand. Building on its legacy of product innovation and sustainable manufacturing, the company now offers an extensive portfolio that includes decking, railing, deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchens, pergolas, fencing, lattice, outdoor furniture and other complementary products. Today, Trex products are sold through more than 6,700 retail locations across six continents.

For more information, visit Trex.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the wood-alternative decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of premium, sustainable, wood-alternative decking and residential railing, and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Boasting the industry’s strongest distribution network, Trex sells products through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, deck lighting, outdoor kitchen components, fencing, pergolas, spiral stairs, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand.

Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking^ for the past 6 years (2021-2026) and included in Newsweek’s list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026. Additionally, USA Today included Trex on its 2026 list of “America’s Climate Leaders.” The company has also been ranked on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies (2024 and 2025), was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek, highlighted as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor’s Business Daily, and named the Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category by Green Builder Media for 16 consecutive years. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

^2021-2026 DISCLAIMER : Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2026 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on the experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

Contact: Corinne Racine or Carly Rassmussen

L.C. Williams & Associates

312/565-3900

cracine@lcwa.com or crassmussen@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70823445-13d2-443b-b4d9-4bf4921dbe92