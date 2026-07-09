Stifel Tops JD Power Study for Fourth Straight Year

ST. LOUIS, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) announced that its Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated broker-dealer subsidiary ranked No. 1 in employee advisor satisfaction among wealth management firms in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction StudySM.

This marks Stifel’s fourth consecutive year earning the top ranking, based on feedback from its advisors. Stifel achieved an overall score of 812 out of 1,000 – 180 points higher than the employee segment average.

In addition to finishing No. 1 overall, Stifel ranked first in three individual categories: leadership and culture, operational support, and products and marketing.

“Earning the No. 1 ranking from JD Power for the fourth consecutive year is a meaningful milestone for our firm,” said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. “Our advisors are the foundation of our success, and this recognition reflects the strength of our culture and our unwavering commitment to supporting their independence, growth, and ability to serve clients. While we are proud of this achievement, we are even more focused on what comes next. We will continue investing in the people, technology, and innovation that empower advisors to deliver exceptional advice and an outstanding client experience. We believe AI presents an extraordinary opportunity to enhance – not replace – the advisor by reducing friction, improving insights, and giving advisors more time to do what they do best: build trusted relationships and help clients achieve their financial goals.”



“Consistency at this level doesn’t happen by accident. It comes from continuous investment in our advisors and a deep understanding of what they need to succeed,” said Jim Zemlyak, President of Stifel and Head of Global Wealth Management. “Advisor expectations continue to evolve, and so will we. We remain committed to delivering the technology, operational support, and resources that help advisors grow their businesses while providing an exceptional experience for their clients.”

Stifel serves clients from more than 400 offices across the U.S. with approximately $580 billion in client assets as of May 31, 2026.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a diversified financial services firm providing wealth management, commercial and investment banking, trading, and research services to individuals, institutions, and municipalities. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the firm operates more than 400 offices across the United States and in major global financial centers. As a firm where success meets success, Stifel works closely with retail and institutional clients aiming to transform opportunities into achievement. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at Stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

For further information, contact:

Brian Spellecy

(314) 342-2000