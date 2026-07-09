Dr. Austin Harris Announces Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes to Recognize Academic and Athletic Excellence

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes officially announces the opening of applications for its upcoming award cycle, offering undergraduate student athletes an opportunity to receive financial support while being recognized for their dedication to academic achievement and athletic commitment. Founded by Dr. Austin B. Harris, MD, the grant reflects a continued commitment to encouraging students who demonstrate discipline, perseverance, and leadership both inside and outside the classroom.

The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is open to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges and universities across the United States. The initiative welcomes applicants who are actively participating in collegiate athletics or are pursuing a defined path toward a career in athletics while maintaining satisfactory academic standing.

Applications are now being accepted, with a submission deadline of January 15, 2027. The selected recipient will be announced on February 15, 2027, and will receive a $1,000 educational grant to support continued academic pursuits.

The grant is established by Dr. Austin B. Harris, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist whose career reflects a longstanding commitment to medical excellence, innovation, education, and service. Through the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes, Dr. Austin B. Harris, MD extends that commitment beyond medicine by recognizing students who consistently balance the demands of higher education with the discipline required to compete in athletics.

Eligible applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university.

Be actively involved in a college-level sport or pursuing a defined career path in athletics.

Maintain satisfactory academic standing.

Submit a completed application along with the required original essay described in the application guidelines.





The essay component provides applicants with an opportunity to demonstrate their personal experiences, aspirations, and commitment to academic and athletic excellence. Submissions will be evaluated based on originality, clarity of thought, and the applicant's ability to communicate meaningful insights into the role athletics plays in personal and professional development.

The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is designed to recognize individuals who understand that success is built through consistency, resilience, and a commitment to continuous improvement. These qualities mirror the principles that have guided Dr. Austin B. Harris, MD throughout his distinguished medical career.

As Medical Director and owner of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, Dr. Austin B. Harris, MD has developed expertise across cardiac, thoracic, pediatric, and general anesthesiology while remaining actively involved in research, medical education, and innovative approaches to patient care. His professional work also includes speaking engagements, clinical research presentations, and specialized training in psychedelic therapy and integration.

Beyond his clinical responsibilities, Dr. Austin B. Harris, MD has dedicated significant time to community service through pro bono care for veterans facing chronic pain, trauma, and substance use challenges. His commitment to helping others has become a defining element of his professional philosophy and serves as the foundation for launching the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes.

The grant is intended to encourage undergraduate students who strive to achieve excellence across multiple areas of life while preparing for meaningful futures in athletics, education, and leadership. By recognizing these accomplishments, the program seeks to inspire continued academic persistence and athletic dedication among the next generation of student leaders.

Students interested in applying or learning more about eligibility requirements, application instructions, and submission guidelines are encouraged to visit the official scholarship website before the application deadline.

Application Timeline

Grant Award: $1,000

$1,000 Application Deadline: January 15, 2027

January 15, 2027 Recipient Announcement: February 15, 2027





Contact Information

Spokesperson: Dr. Austin B. Harris, MD

Organization: Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes

Website: https://draustinharrisgrant.com/

Email: apply@draustinharrisgrant.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0599940c-b290-4cc8-8c38-e15cb5ed595c