Dr. Lauren Papa, DC Unveils Art Deco Freak: A Bicoastal Property Transformation Studio Redefining Value-Add Residential Asset Revitalization

PITTSBURGH and LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new force in adaptive residential redevelopment has officially entered the U.S. real estate and design market. Art Deco Freak, founded by creative entrepreneur Dr. Lauren Papa, DC, today announced its official launch as a boutique, bicoastal renovation studio specializing in the acquisition and transformation of neglected residential properties into high-value, design-forward homes.

Operating simultaneously between Pittsburgh's historic urban corridors and Los Angeles' architecturally diverse neighborhoods, Art Deco Freak is positioned at the intersection of real estate investment, architectural preservation, and experiential design. The studio focuses on identifying undervalued housing assets and repositioning them through a disciplined, design-led redevelopment model that prioritizes structural integrity, livability, and long-term neighborhood impact.

A Design-Led, Investment-Aware Model

Unlike conventional renovation or "fix-and-flip" operations, Art Deco Freak operates with a hybrid creative-investment framework. Each project is approached as both a capital asset and a cultural artifact, with renovation strategies designed to preserve architectural authenticity while improving functionality, energy efficiency, and market competitiveness.

"Residential real estate is experiencing a significant shift as buyers increasingly reject generic, low-quality flips in favor of homes that offer distinct identity, structural integrity, and premium craftsmanship," said Dr. Lauren Papa, DC, Founder and Principal Renovator of Art Deco Freak. "Art Deco Freak treats every project as a unique turnaround opportunity. Our objective is to revitalize undervalued properties, enhance neighborhood equity, and deliver turnkey assets that command a market premium."

The Fifteen Core Operational Standards

To ensure consistency in quality, asset performance, and execution across distinct geographic regions, Art Deco Freak operates under a strict framework of fifteen core operational standards—what Dr. Papa calls "the backbone of the build". These principles mandate that the team preserve and restore original architectural bones, prioritize natural light optimization through strategic spatial design, and upcycle or salvage premium, period-correct materials whenever possible.

Additionally, the studio mandates designing intuitive layouts tailored to how modern occupants live, honoring the distinct regional history of each asset, entirely rejecting standardized "gray-flip" formulas, and blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design elements. The firm cultivates strong relationships with localized trade networks, enhances neighborhood equity, maximizes spatial efficiency, executes deliberate color palettes, sources durable finishes, curates emotional resonance that drives buyer velocity, and maintains a hands-on project management approach from acquisition to final staging.

A Unique Creative Foundation

Dr. Lauren Papa, DC brings a nontraditional background in performance arts and philanthropic creative production to the real estate sector. Previously known for developing the Who's Your Papa concert series—a genre-bending musical project that reinterpreted Grammy-winning compositions while raising significant funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital—Papa's creative foundation now informs the studio's design philosophy, blending artistic expression with structured development discipline.

"My designs stand out because they're personal," says Dr. Papa. "Every project marries function with flair, breathing new life into spaces while preserving their soul. It's not just renovation—it's a reimagining of what home means".

Bicoastal Market Strategy

With active operations in both Pittsburgh and Los Angeles, Art Deco Freak leverages regional architectural diversity as a competitive advantage. In Pittsburgh, the firm focuses on historic row houses and masonry-heavy structures, emphasizing restoration of craftsmanship, material authenticity, and long-term durability. In Los Angeles, the approach shifts toward open-plan living, indoor-outdoor integration, and modernist reinterpretations suited to the region's climate and lifestyle expectations.

This dual-market presence enables the company to diversify acquisition pipelines, balance cyclical real estate risk, and refine scalable renovation methodologies across distinct housing ecosystems.

Sustainability and Material Intelligence

Sustainability is embedded into Art Deco Freak's operational DNA rather than treated as an ancillary feature. The studio emphasizes material salvage, adaptive reuse of architectural components, and integration of energy-efficient systems that do not compromise historical character.

From reclaimed fixtures to repurposed hardwood and vintage architectural detailing—ranging from cast-iron clawfoot tubs to period-correct tiles—the firm actively reduces construction waste while maintaining high design standards. This approach aligns with growing investor and consumer demand for environmentally responsible redevelopment practices while honoring the historical fabric of the community.

Leadership and Vision

Dr. Lauren Papa, DC brings a unique perspective shaped by her life journey, blending artistry, compassion, and entrepreneurial spirit. A mother of five, including a child with special needs, her devotion to family anchors her work. Each property is treated not merely as a structure, but as a future backdrop for family memories, resilience, and joy.

Her leadership emphasizes emotional resonance in built environments—ensuring that each finished property is not only structurally sound and financially viable, but also experientially meaningful for future occupants.

Market Position and Future Expansion

With an initial pipeline of projects already underway across both coasts, Art Deco Freak is positioned to capture market share in the boutique residential redevelopment sector, demonstrating that historical preservation and strong financial returns can be successfully aligned. As demand continues to rise for character-rich housing and adaptive reuse development, the company is positioning itself for scalable growth through strategic property acquisition, partner collaborations, and potential expansion into additional U.S. cities with strong historic housing stock and redevelopment potential.

About Art Deco Freak

Art Deco Freak is a boutique residential design and property transformation studio operating in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Los Angeles, California. Founded by entrepreneur Dr. Lauren Papa, DC, the firm specializes in the acquisition, strategic rehabilitation, and value-add repositioning of distressed historical properties, delivering high-end, bespoke residential assets to competitive real estate markets.

Media Contact

Company: Art Deco Freak

Contact: Dr. Lauren Papa, DC

Website: https://artdecofreak.com/

Email: assistance@artdecofreak.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc5603fb-5d33-4aa1-adf2-a0aeef850c80