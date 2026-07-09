STAT: Why Solving Deductions Isn't the Same as Solving Revenue Recovery

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deduction management has become one of the most active areas for automation investment in the consumer goods industry, as software platforms, outsourced service providers, and now AI and agentic tools race to solve the same core problem: resolving disputed deductions faster and with less manual effort. STAT Recovery Services ("STAT"), the AI-powered revenue intelligence platform that has recovered more than $1 billion for retail suppliers, says this progress is real and welcome, but addresses only one layer of a more complex problem. Resolving a known dispute faster does nothing for revenue that never became a dispute in the first place.

Recovery Management Is Not Deduction Management

STAT is frequently mistaken for a deduction management solution, but the two approaches solve different problems. Deduction management, whether run manually or through automation and AI, is process-driven: it tracks disputes, responds within retailer-defined portals, and follows the retailer's own playbook for what counts as a valid claim. Recovery management, by contrast, takes a proactive approach. It audits the full lifecycle of a purchase order, whether or not a dispute was ever opened, to identify revenue owed to the supplier that the dispute process was never designed to find.

Inconsistency Is the Norm

What makes this a complex problem, rather than simply a workflow problem, is that not every claim has a clear dispute path, and not every deduction is repeatable or traceable in the same way across retailers. Systems, people, policies, and portals are all in continual flux. A process built to catch a specific error pattern at one retailer this quarter may miss a completely different pattern the next quarter simply because a policy or system changed upstream. Addressing that level of inconsistency requires continuous auditing and institutional knowledge, not a fixed rules engine.

Retailer Systems Are Built for Volume, Not Exceptions

STAT encourages suppliers to think like a retailer. Retailer systems are built to manage volume at scale, not to catch exceptions, and suppliers who sell to multiple retailers often have to generalize their own processes across very different systems. That generalization is necessary for efficiency, but it waters down precision, which is the same reason many retailers outsource this work themselves. The suppliers who recover the most tend to treat the review the way a CPA treats a tax return: someone who knows the intricacies of the system well enough to catch what a generalized process, human or automated, is built to miss.

Why Recovery Matters

Disputes take significant time and effort for retailers to process, and in STAT's experience they are often deprioritized or denied outright, which can limit recovery through dispute channels alone to roughly 40 to 50 percent of what is actually owed. Retailers also tend to lean toward over-deduction, since their systems are optimized for efficiency rather than fairness to the supplier. Recovery management is built to close that gap: most of the recoverable dollars STAT finds are not in the obvious, already-flagged areas, but in the one-to-two-percent nuance zone that generalized processes and dispute-driven workflows are not designed to reach.

STAT's platform is built on a proprietary vertical AI engine and domain-trained model ensemble that performs multimodal analysis across invoices, purchase orders, EDI feeds, receipts, shipment files, and other records. STAT's forensic audit reviews up to 24 months of a supplier's complete transaction history across every major retailer, using pattern recognition and inference to identify anomalies, timing issues, mismatches, and invalid fines that dispute-driven processes, regardless of the tools used, are not designed to catch.

An Outcome-Driven Approach

STAT ties every process it evaluates and implements to a single outcome: aligning its review with the retailer's own perspective and logic, since results consistently improve when the audit anticipates how a retailer's systems and policies actually behave rather than simply reacting to what those systems present.

“Our clients don't come to us because they need another tool that resolves disputes faster. They come to us because the real dollars are hiding in the parts of the purchase order lifecycle that no dispute process was ever built to look at. That's a complex problem, not a workflow problem, and solving it takes both the technology and the institutional knowledge to know where to look,” said John Gunther, SVP Sales & Marketing, at STAT Recovery.

STAT's model operates as a closed-loop system: every recovery outcome feeds back into the model ensemble, and human-in-the-loop validation from the company's CFA- and CPA-led audit team confirms completeness and accuracy at a level no software-only or automation-only tool reaches independently. The company's platform is SOC 2 compliant across more than 60 control areas and works alongside a supplier's existing deduction management software and internal team rather than replacing either.

Availability

STAT offers its full-transaction forensic audit at no upfront cost, with fees based on performance. Suppliers can request a free recovery analysis at statrecovery.com to see recoverable revenue across their transaction history before committing to an engagement.

About STAT Recovery Services

Headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, STAT Recovery Services is an AI-powered revenue intelligence platform that helps retail suppliers recover hidden revenue leakage, manage deductions, and prevent future losses across every major retailer, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Combining a proprietary AI/ML engine with a team of CFA- and CPA-led auditors, STAT has recovered more than $1 billion for clients ranging from emerging brands to Fortune 500 companies, with no upfront cost and no cost unless funds are recovered. Learn more at statrecovery.com.

Media Contact:

Claire Reed | claire@statrecovery.com | statrecovery.com

Contact: media@statrecovery.com | www.statrecovery.com