Press Ranger Launches the First MCP Server for Press Release Distribution

San Francisco, CA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press Ranger, the AI-first press release distribution platform, today announced the V1 launch of the Press Ranger MCP Server, the first MCP server for press release distribution. The release connects AI assistants including Claude, ChatGPT, and OpenAI Codex directly to Press Ranger, turning an ordinary AI conversation into a complete press release workflow.

Press Ranger's MCP Server connects AI assistants like Claude, ChatGPT, and Codex directly to press release distribution.

Built on the Model Context Protocol, the open standard for giving AI assistants access to live tools, the server lets users describe an announcement in plain language and receive an on-brand press release written directly into their Press Ranger account, formatted to distribution standards and ready to review and publish. Assistants connected through the server can also create and update company profiles, attach photos and video, verify that a draft meets Press Ranger's editorial guidelines before publishing, and pull distribution reports covering placements and performance without leaving the chat.

The launch extends Press Ranger's AI-first approach to public relations. As buyers increasingly research products and companies through chatbots instead of search engines, Press Ranger distributions are engineered to rank inside large language models. The company's AIWire network places announcements in the sources AI systems draw answers from, and its AI Visibility reporting tracks citations, indexing, and training pickup across engines such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Copilot. With the MCP Server, that loop now closes in one place: an AI assistant writes the release, Press Ranger distributes it, the brand surfaces in AI answers, and the results are reported back in the same conversation.

"Search is moving into chat windows, and brands win by being in the sources AI trusts," said Steve Beyatte, founder of Press Ranger. "With the MCP Server, the whole motion lives where people already work: ask your assistant for a launch announcement, publish it with Press Ranger, and watch your brand start ranking in AI answers."

Every press release an assistant creates lands in the user's account as an editable draft, and publishing always happens in the Press Ranger dashboard, where users review the content, choose a distribution tier, and confirm the details. Connections are scoped to each user's own data.

The release is specifically targeted at Press Ranger's growing user base of agencies. Being able to connect press release distribution to other agency workflows allows agency owners to create higher-quality press releases and integrate the process into AI-powered automations.

The Press Ranger MCP Server is available today on every Press Ranger account, including free plans, with one-click OAuth setup from the Integrations page. More information is available at https://pressranger.com/pages/mcp.

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