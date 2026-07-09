Senteon Expands Automated Endpoint Hardening to Microsoft Office

Peachtree Corners, GA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senteon, the leader in automated endpoint hardening and configuration drift prevention, announces the expansion of its platform with Productivity Hardening, beginning with support for Microsoft Office. The latest release introduces 213 CIS Benchmark-aligned Microsoft Office security settings, bringing the Senteon platform to more than 3,000 automated security configurations designed to help organizations reduce attack surface, eliminate configuration drift, and simplify compliance.

Senteon Announces Productivity Hardening For Microsoft Office

Microsoft Office applications, including Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint are among the most widely used productivity tools in the enterprise. They also represent a significant attack surface, as cybercriminals frequently exploit application settings, macros, and user behavior to gain access to sensitive systems and data. While organizations often focus on securing operating systems and browsers, productivity applications have historically received far less attention.

With the introduction of Productivity Hardening, Senteon enables organizations to automatically secure Microsoft Office using industry-recognized CIS Benchmarks while continuously monitoring for unauthorized configuration changes. The platform helps IT and security teams maintain secure, standardized Office configurations without relying on manual Group Policy management, scripts, or ongoing administrative effort.

"Every endpoint is more than just an operating system," said Henry Zhang, CEO of Senteon. "Microsoft Office is where employees spend much of their day and where attackers frequently attempt to gain a foothold. By extending our platform with Productivity Hardening, we're helping organizations protect one of the most heavily used application suites in the enterprise while making it easier to maintain secure configurations over time."

The addition of Microsoft Office hardening further expands Senteon's comprehensive endpoint hardening platform, which now automates more than 3,000 security configurations across Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office, web browsers, and other critical endpoint components. By continuously monitoring and enforcing approved configurations, organizations can maintain secure baselines, reduce operational overhead, and stay prepared for evolving security and compliance requirements.

The Microsoft Office release enables organizations to:

Automatically apply 213 CIS Benchmark-aligned Microsoft Office security settings

Continuously monitor endpoints for unauthorized configuration changes

Automatically remediate configuration drift

Maintain consistent security baselines across users and devices

Reduce administrative overhead through automation

Support security initiatives and compliance efforts with standardized configurations

Unlike traditional approaches that deploy security policies once and assume they remain in place, Senteon continuously validates endpoint configurations and automatically restores approved settings whenever drift occurs. This continuous enforcement helps organizations ensure that secure configurations remain intact long after initial deployment.

"As organizations continue to face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, securing the applications employees use every day has never been more important," Henry added. "Productivity Hardening is another milestone in our mission to automate endpoint security and eliminate configuration drift across the modern enterprise."

Availability

Microsoft Office hardening is available immediately as part of Senteon's new Productivity Hardening module.

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About Senteon

Senteon is a cybersecurity platform that automates endpoint hardening and eliminates configuration drift to keep systems secure and compliant. By aligning with CIS Benchmarks, regulatory and industry frameworks, Senteon helps organizations reduce risk, simplify audits, and maintain continuous security across their environments. Learn more at https://senteon.co.

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Henry Zhang

contact [at] senteon.co

(402) 736-8366

https://senteon.co/

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