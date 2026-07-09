Eversource Energy Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Call

HARTFORD, Conn. and BOSTON, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eversource Energy will host an earnings conference call with financial analysts on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the company’s financial performance and other business updates through the second quarter of 2026.

The live webcast and recording of the earnings conference call can be accessed via Eversource's Investors page.

Investors and analysts wishing to participate in the Q&A session of the call and access the event via phone, please pre-register here. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to the call start time.

Eversource Energy will release its second quarter of 2026 financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2026, after the market closes at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its commitment to sustainability and corporate citizenship, is named among America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for 2026 and recognized as the #1 utility on USA Today’s list of America’s Climate Leaders for 2025. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas to more than 4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The #1 Energy Efficiency Provider in the Nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of more than 10,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like a first-in-the-nation networked geothermal pilot project, solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Rima Hyder (Investor Relations)

rima.hyder@eversource.com

781-441-8882

William Hinkle (Media Relations)

william.hinkle@eversource.com

(603) 634-2228