Global ISO Tank Container Market Size to Reach USD 5.03 Billion by 2035 | Growing at 9.5% CAGR | Trends, Industry Analysis, Market Share & Forecast – Custom Market Insights

Austin, TX, USA, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ISO Tank Container Market Size, Trends and Insights By Container Type (Multi-Compartment Tank, Reefer Tank, Lined Tank, Cryogenic & Gas Tanks, Swap Body Tank, Others), By Transport Mode (Road, Marine, Rail), By End User (Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Oil and Gas, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global ISO tank container market was valued at approximately USD 2.03 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 2.22 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 5.03 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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ISO Tank Container Market Revenue and Trends

An ISO tank container, also called an "iso tank," is a container designed and built in such a way as to facilitate the movement of bulk liquids, gases, and powders across the globe. This container is still regarded as the international standard for the movement of both hazardous and non-hazardous materials, such as food-grade materials, cryogenics, and liquefied gases. ISO stands for the International Organization for Standardization and refers to ISO 1496/3, a set of guidelines for designing, dimensioning, and testing tanks to facilitate their transfer between transport modes.

The market for the ISO tank container is growing rapidly in the world as more and more international trades are conducted and the need for safety and environmental regulations is felt. With more and more industries such as the chemical, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries becoming increasingly dependent on international intermodal logistics, the safe and environmental movement of liquids is more important than ever before—and they are relying on the ISO tank container for the safe and easy movement of both hazardous and non-hazardous materials.

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What are the factors that have a significant contribution to the growth of the ISO tank container market?

As world trade continues to expand, the structural shift toward containerization has been the most important factor affecting the ISO tank container industry. In its Maritime Transport 2025 report, the UNCTAD states, “While the overall growth rate of the volume transported by sea appears to be navigating a period of ‘fragile stability’ in the range of 0.5% to 2.2%, the segment of containerized trade has demonstrated remarkable strength, growing by some 4.5% in 2025.

The world’s shift to using containers is because it is much more efficient, cutting down handling time by 70% to 80% compared to the old way of transporting goods in drums. As the world’s supply chain moves toward "just-in-time" delivery and "door-to-door" systems for moving goods, the ISO tank container has become the preferred way to transport liquid bulk commodities, reaching an all-time high of 882,023 units in the world fleet on 1 January 2025, with a compounded annual growth rate of 3.96%.

The containerization trend has clearly impacted the ISO tank container industry by mitigating recent supply chain disruptions. Due to the geopolitical situation, the shipping routes had to be diverted around the Cape of Good Hope, increasing the distances traveled by 11% or up to 30% in 2025 and 2026. The ISO tank container, due to its standardized dimensions, allows for the efficient intermodal movement of goods via sea, rail, or road, thus bypassing the congested shipping routes or the closure of the Strait of Malacca.

The WTO also states, “The emergence of the so-called ’emerging markets’ in Southeast Asia, Africa, and elsewhere has stimulated demand for standardized infrastructure." The ISO tank container reduces trade costs for the countries involved, estimated to be 14%, by avoiding the need for secondary packaging and special pumping equipment. The combination of the growth in world trade and the shift toward containerization has propelled the ISO tank container industry to the projected valuation of USD 2.22 billion by the end of 2026.

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Further, the development of infrastructure and improvement in logistics efficiency are broad-based factors driving the growth of the ISO tank container market, as they make bulk liquid movement more efficient, safer, and cheaper along the entire supply chain. Major investments being made in world-class ports, rail networks, highways, and multimodal logistics hubs have significantly reduced the handling and transit times of individual ISO tank containers.

The improved infrastructure through enhanced means of transportation (integrated port-wide and regional rail networks and high-speed trunk routes) leads to seamless intermodal transfers between ships, trains, and trucks without the need to unload cargo and take away product, which results in additional savings of time and handling risks.

Moreover, logistics systems improvements such as digital freight management, optimized routes, integrated planning, and tracking and tracing further increase the efficiency of the supply chain. Various governments in both emerging and developed economies are consistently investing in logistics corridors and port modernization projects that support the use of ISO tanks. With all these factors, infrastructure and logistics efficiency enhance the growth of the ISO tank container market.

(A free sample of the ISO Tank Container report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the top market players, their business strategies, sales volume, and revenue analysis.

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the ISO Tank Container report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region held the highest market share in 2025. One of the common growth drivers is the increase in chemical and petrochemical production. As Asia-Pacific accounts for more than 35% of the chemical production in the world, Asian countries like China and India are experiencing growing industrial chemical exports and production investments, which will lead to increased demand for cost-efficient, standardized bulk transportation solutions. Moreover, increased consumption and exports of food-grade liquids, industrial gases, and specialty chemicals are also leading to market acceleration.

Besides, the North American market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A solid industrial base, logistics infrastructure, and intense demand for safe bulk liquid transportation drive the growth. Prime countries, including the US and Canada, have a strong presence, and the US controls the regional market on a large scale in the chemical, petrochemical, and energy industries.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the ISO tank container market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the ISO tank container market forward?

What are the ISO Tank Container Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the ISO tank container market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the ISO tank container market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by types of services, by end-user services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 2.22 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 5.03 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.03 billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.5% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Container Type, Transport Mode, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

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Browse the full “ISO Tank Container Market Size, Trends and Insights By Container Type (Multi-Compartment Tank, Reefer Tank, Lined Tank, Cryogenic & Gas Tanks, Swap Body Tank, Others), By Transport Mode (Road, Marine, Rail), By End User (Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Oil and Gas, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/iso-tank-container-market/

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Royal Den Hartogh Logistics is expanding its product range to include worldwide transport for chemicals, gas, and foodstuffs through the acquisition of H&S Group, one of Europe’s largest transporters of food and liquids.

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List of the prominent players in the ISO tank container market:

Suttons Group

Singamas Container Holdings

Intermodal Tank Transport

Bertschi AG

Bulkhaul Ltd

Royal Den Hartogh Logistics

HOYER GmbH

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd

CIMC Tank & Logistics

Peacock Container

Newport Tank

Sinochain Logistics

Leschaco Group

EXSIF Worldwide

CS Leasing

VTG Tanktainer GmbH

Eurotainer SA

Seaco Global

Chart Industries

INOXCVA

Den Holmsby Tank Leasing

Others

The ISO Tank Container Market is segmented as follows:

By Container Type

Multi-Compartment Tank

Reefer Tank

Lined Tank

Cryogenic & Gas Tanks

Swap Body Tank

Others

By Transport Mode

Road

Marine

Rail

By End User

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Oil and Gas

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global ISO Tank Container Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/iso-tank-container-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This ISO tank container market research/analysis report contains answers to the following questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This ISO Tank Container Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the ISO Tank Container Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the ISO Tank Container Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the ISO Tank Container Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of the ISO tank container market by considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global ISO Tank Container Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a ISO tank? Container market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the ISO tank container industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the ISO Tank Container Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the ISO Tank Container Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase ISO Tank Container Market Report

The ISO Tank Container Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

ISO Tank Container The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

ISO Tank Container Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

ISO Tank Container Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global ISO tank container market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide ISO tank container market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the ISO tank container market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the ISO tank container market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide ISO tank container market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the ISO tank container industry.

Managers in the ISO tank container sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide ISO tank container market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in ISO Tank Container products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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