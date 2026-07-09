SalesHood Expands Agentic Revenue Enablement Platform with Native Support for 19 Languages

San Francisco, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, the leading Agentic Revenue Enablement Platform, today announced native support for 19 languages, enabling global enterprises to deliver AI-powered coaching, training, and sales execution at scale.

As organizations expand globally, they face a common challenge: Delivering consistent onboarding, coaching, content, and buyer engagement experiences while ensuring they remain locally relevant and culturally aligned. SalesHood's expanded multilingual capabilities help enterprises scale revenue enablement across 19 languages while maintaining governance, consistency, and measurable business impact.

"Global revenue teams don't struggle with access to training, they struggle with relevance," said Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood. "If coaching, content, and messaging don't resonate locally, they don't drive behavior change. SalesHood enables organizations to standardize enablement globally while delivering personalized experiences in the language and context that matter most to each team."

Enterprise organizations increasingly require platforms that support global deployments, regional governance requirements, multilingual content management, and localized coaching experiences. SalesHood's multilingual architecture enables organizations to scale enablement consistently across regions while maintaining visibility, compliance, and operational control.

Unlike traditional localization approaches that rely on translated interfaces and disconnected systems, SalesHood delivers native multilingual experiences across content management, learning, coaching, AI-powered role plays, and buyer engagement. Organizations can now deploy a single global enablement strategy while empowering regional teams to operate in their preferred language.

Key Capabilities Include:

Enterprise governance with local flexibility

Organizations centrally manage content, training programs, certifications, coaching frameworks, and messaging standards while enabling regional teams to operate in their preferred language.

Multilingual AI coaching and assessments

Pitch submissions, role plays, coaching exercises, and AI feedback are delivered natively in the user's selected language, ensuring greater accuracy, relevance, and coaching effectiveness.

Global onboarding and readiness at scale

Accelerate onboarding, certification, and continuous learning programs across distributed teams without requiring separate enablement systems by region.

Native multilingual platform experience

SalesHood is fully accessible in 19 languages, improving adoption and usability for global revenue teams.

Supported languages

SalesHood now supports 19 languages, including Arabic, English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil and Portugal), Simplified Chinese (Mandarin), Japanese, Korean, Hindi, Indonesian (Bahasa), Thai, Turkish, Russian, Italian, Polish, and Czech.

"Our partnership with SalesHood helps organizations combine proven sales training with AI-powered coaching at global scale, says Tom Stanfill, CEO, ASLAN Training & Development. Together, ASLAN and SalesHood are helping customers combine world-class sales methodology with AI-powered coaching that's delivered natively in local languages. This expansion represents an important step toward making enterprise enablement truly global."

Availability

The expanded language support is available immediately. Administrators can define company-wide language defaults, while individual users can select their preferred language within personal settings.

About SalesHood

SalesHood is the leading Agentic AI Revenue Enablement Platform that transforms go-to-market strategy into consistent revenue execution. Built with AI at its core, SalesHood delivers personalized coaching, learning, content, and buyer engagement workflows that help revenue teams get productive faster, sell more consistently, and guide buyers more effectively. Trusted by leading global enterprises, SalesHood enables organizations to scale expertise, improve execution, and deliver measurable revenue outcomes. Learn more at: https://saleshood.com/

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