Martin Marietta Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

RALEIGH, N.C., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (Martin Marietta or the Company) will host its second-quarter 2026 earnings call on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will release results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, that morning before the market opens.

A live, listen-only webcast and supplemental information will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.martinmarietta.com. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing +1 (646) 307-1963 and using conference ID 7217352. Participants are encouraged to dial in at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure a timely connection. An on-demand replay will be posted to the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live broadcast and will remain available for one year.

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of aggregates and other building materials. Through a network of operations spanning 29 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Specialties business provides high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and other specialty applications. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

Investor Contact:

Jacklyn Rooker

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (919) 510-4736

Jacklyn.Rooker@martinmarietta.com

MLM-E.