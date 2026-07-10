Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
10 July 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:03 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:1,138
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):453.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):455.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):453.697715


Date of purchase:06 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:7,443
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):460.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):465.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):463.786847


Date of purchase:07 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:15,341
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):457.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):462.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):460.437162


Date of purchase:08 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:24,233
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):438.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):456.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):443.018054


Date of purchase:09 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):443.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):453.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):448.614180

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 6,457,537 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,541,950 have voting rights and 4,805,853 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
741453.00003/07/2026 08:15:22LSE  
193455.00003/07/2026 08:24:08LSE  
204455.00003/07/2026 08:24:08LSE  
1095460.00006/07/2026 08:17:51LSE  
243460.50006/07/2026 08:20:11LSE  
862465.00006/07/2026 10:00:38LSE  
143465.00006/07/2026 12:09:48LSE  
222465.00006/07/2026 12:09:48LSE  
36465.00006/07/2026 12:48:46LSE  
198465.00006/07/2026 12:50:00LSE  
333465.00006/07/2026 12:50:00LSE  
15465.00006/07/2026 12:50:00LSE  
324464.00006/07/2026 13:27:36LSE  
2464.00006/07/2026 13:27:36LSE  
605464.00006/07/2026 13:27:36LSE  
133464.00006/07/2026 13:27:36LSE  
400464.00006/07/2026 13:27:36LSE  
400464.00006/07/2026 13:27:36LSE  
400464.00006/07/2026 13:27:36LSE  
197464.00006/07/2026 14:15:00LSE  
700465.00006/07/2026 15:15:48LSE  
1135465.00006/07/2026 15:15:48LSE  
368462.50007/07/2026 08:53:11LSE  
788462.00007/07/2026 09:02:28LSE  
211461.00007/07/2026 09:04:22LSE  
881460.00007/07/2026 09:38:56LSE  
55460.50007/07/2026 10:40:00LSE  
81460.50007/07/2026 10:40:00LSE  
190460.50007/07/2026 10:58:25LSE  
231460.50007/07/2026 10:59:42LSE  
681462.50007/07/2026 11:14:38LSE  
765462.50007/07/2026 11:14:38LSE  
54461.50007/07/2026 11:29:18LSE  
54461.50007/07/2026 11:29:18LSE  
116461.50007/07/2026 11:29:18LSE  
184460.50007/07/2026 11:35:21LSE  
1683461.50007/07/2026 12:52:36LSE  
533461.00007/07/2026 12:52:36LSE  
1087461.00007/07/2026 14:35:52LSE  
480459.00007/07/2026 14:50:52LSE  
2457.50007/07/2026 14:58:56LSE  
192457.50007/07/2026 14:58:56LSE  
407458.00007/07/2026 15:03:56LSE  
312458.00007/07/2026 15:03:56LSE  
287457.00007/07/2026 15:13:14LSE  
448458.00007/07/2026 15:25:15LSE  
972460.00007/07/2026 16:15:05LSE  
213459.50007/07/2026 16:15:05LSE  
400459.50007/07/2026 16:20:59LSE  
170460.00007/07/2026 16:24:25LSE  
230460.00007/07/2026 16:24:26LSE  
57460.00007/07/2026 16:24:26LSE  
177460.00007/07/2026 16:25:47LSE  
223460.00007/07/2026 16:25:47LSE  
367460.00007/07/2026 16:25:47LSE  
400460.00007/07/2026 16:25:47LSE  
400460.00007/07/2026 16:25:47LSE  
187460.00007/07/2026 16:25:47LSE  
186460.00007/07/2026 16:25:48LSE  
27460.00007/07/2026 16:26:00LSE  
216460.00007/07/2026 16:26:00LSE  
243460.00007/07/2026 16:26:00LSE  
157460.00007/07/2026 16:26:46LSE  
40460.00007/07/2026 16:26:46LSE  
16460.00007/07/2026 16:26:46LSE  
384460.00007/07/2026 16:28:21LSE  
186460.00007/07/2026 16:28:26LSE  
187456.00008/07/2026 08:18:18LSE  
125454.50008/07/2026 08:48:16LSE  
239454.50008/07/2026 08:48:16LSE  
99454.50008/07/2026 08:48:16LSE  
200451.50008/07/2026 09:13:21LSE  
188451.00008/07/2026 09:16:22LSE  
286447.00008/07/2026 09:24:07LSE  
121446.00008/07/2026 09:28:36LSE  
66446.00008/07/2026 09:28:36LSE  
250445.00008/07/2026 09:38:42LSE  
414444.50008/07/2026 09:57:43LSE  
1384444.50008/07/2026 10:20:00LSE  
1949444.50008/07/2026 10:20:00LSE  
187444.00008/07/2026 10:21:00LSE  
187443.00008/07/2026 11:20:39LSE  
384443.50008/07/2026 11:48:05LSE  
202442.50008/07/2026 12:06:42LSE  
726442.00008/07/2026 12:06:42LSE  
187441.50008/07/2026 12:12:46LSE  
193441.00008/07/2026 12:20:08LSE  
282441.00008/07/2026 12:20:08LSE  
237440.00008/07/2026 12:25:33LSE  
784443.50008/07/2026 12:44:38LSE  
596445.00008/07/2026 13:30:05LSE  
265445.50008/07/2026 13:50:22LSE  
551446.50008/07/2026 13:56:40LSE  
187446.00008/07/2026 14:17:29LSE  
128446.00008/07/2026 14:17:29LSE  
205446.50008/07/2026 14:41:27LSE  
323445.50008/07/2026 14:43:37LSE  
639446.50008/07/2026 15:09:41LSE  
348446.50008/07/2026 15:09:41LSE  
305445.50008/07/2026 15:15:12LSE  
195444.50008/07/2026 15:26:27LSE  
4444.50008/07/2026 15:26:27LSE  
209442.00008/07/2026 15:56:56LSE  
582442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
3442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
19442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
3442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
171442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
202442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
400442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
400442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
400442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
20442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
21442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
359442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
41442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
400442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
400442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
400442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
400442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
400442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
379442.00008/07/2026 16:15:14LSE  
507440.50008/07/2026 16:15:27LSE  
310440.00008/07/2026 16:15:31LSE  
81439.50008/07/2026 16:20:24LSE  
27439.50008/07/2026 16:20:24LSE  
364439.50008/07/2026 16:20:24LSE  
187439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
846439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
35439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
49439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
3439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
691439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
16439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
200439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
400439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
400439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
60439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
61439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
279439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
121439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
400439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
400439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
400439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
400439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
52439.50008/07/2026 16:25:00LSE  
8438.00008/07/2026 16:27:31LSE  
104438.00008/07/2026 16:27:31LSE  
134446.00009/07/2026 08:26:29LSE  
266446.00009/07/2026 08:26:29LSE  
266446.00009/07/2026 08:26:29LSE  
134446.00009/07/2026 08:26:29LSE  
132446.00009/07/2026 08:26:29LSE  
134446.00009/07/2026 08:26:29LSE  
134446.00009/07/2026 08:26:29LSE  
123446.00009/07/2026 08:28:45LSE  
9446.00009/07/2026 08:28:45LSE  
113446.00009/07/2026 08:28:45LSE  
617446.00009/07/2026 08:28:45LSE  
122446.00009/07/2026 08:28:45LSE  
278446.00009/07/2026 08:28:45LSE  
461446.00009/07/2026 08:28:45LSE  
400446.00009/07/2026 08:28:45LSE  
339446.00009/07/2026 08:28:45LSE  
400446.00009/07/2026 08:28:45LSE  
2429446.00009/07/2026 08:28:45LSE  
400446.00009/07/2026 08:28:45LSE  
400446.00009/07/2026 08:28:45LSE  
400446.00009/07/2026 08:28:45LSE  
172446.00009/07/2026 08:29:42LSE  
172446.00009/07/2026 08:29:42LSE  
56446.00009/07/2026 08:30:00LSE  
192446.00009/07/2026 08:30:00LSE  
145446.00009/07/2026 08:30:00LSE  
255446.00009/07/2026 08:30:00LSE  
400446.00009/07/2026 08:30:00LSE  
400446.00009/07/2026 08:30:00LSE  
400446.00009/07/2026 08:30:00LSE  
376446.00009/07/2026 08:30:00LSE  
24446.00009/07/2026 08:30:00LSE  
34446.00009/07/2026 08:30:00LSE  
57446.00009/07/2026 08:30:00LSE  
343446.00009/07/2026 08:30:00LSE  
57446.00009/07/2026 08:30:00LSE  
148446.00009/07/2026 08:30:00LSE  
270446.00009/07/2026 08:30:00LSE  
1248445.50009/07/2026 09:35:17LSE  
254445.00009/07/2026 09:36:11LSE  
292444.00009/07/2026 10:06:05LSE  
17444.00009/07/2026 10:06:05LSE  
192443.50009/07/2026 10:06:09LSE  
157444.50009/07/2026 10:23:01LSE  
730445.00009/07/2026 10:29:41LSE  
116447.00009/07/2026 11:03:10LSE  
224447.00009/07/2026 11:03:10LSE  
192447.50009/07/2026 11:31:30LSE  
219447.50009/07/2026 11:42:22LSE  
207447.00009/07/2026 12:03:28LSE  
196446.50009/07/2026 12:18:33LSE  
196445.50009/07/2026 12:29:21LSE  
2345445.50009/07/2026 12:29:21LSE  
262443.50009/07/2026 12:59:46LSE  
195444.00009/07/2026 13:39:03LSE  
153444.00009/07/2026 13:39:03LSE  
94444.00009/07/2026 13:39:03LSE  
85444.00009/07/2026 13:55:25LSE  
376444.00009/07/2026 13:55:25LSE  
13444.00009/07/2026 13:55:25LSE  
13444.00009/07/2026 13:55:25LSE  
374444.00009/07/2026 13:55:25LSE  
400444.00009/07/2026 13:55:25LSE  
400445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
400445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
400445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
49445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
49445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
302445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
98445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
400445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
400445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
351445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
49445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
351445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
302445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
98445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
302445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
400445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
400445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
400445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
400445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
400445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
400445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
400445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
48445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
352445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
48445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
400445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
400445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
400445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
340445.50009/07/2026 14:39:29LSE  
310444.50009/07/2026 14:39:41LSE  
152446.50009/07/2026 15:00:03LSE  
257449.00009/07/2026 15:15:02LSE  
973449.00009/07/2026 15:15:02LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
217453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
62453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
121453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
279453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
217453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
183453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
217453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
96453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
304453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
96453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
223453.00009/07/2026 16:07:15LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:08:34LSE  
325453.00009/07/2026 16:08:34LSE  
2392453.00009/07/2026 16:08:34LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:08:34LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:08:34LSE  
341453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
92453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
182453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
126453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
274453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  
80453.00009/07/2026 16:10:33LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


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