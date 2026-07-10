LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

10 July 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 03 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 1,138 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 453.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 455.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 453.697715





Date of purchase: 06 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 7,443 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 460.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 465.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 463.786847





Date of purchase: 07 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,341 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 457.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 462.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 460.437162





Date of purchase: 08 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 24,233 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 438.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 456.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 443.018054





Date of purchase: 09 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 443.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 453.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 448.614180

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 6,457,537 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,541,950 have voting rights and 4,805,853 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 741 453.000 03/07/2026 08:15:22 LSE 193 455.000 03/07/2026 08:24:08 LSE 204 455.000 03/07/2026 08:24:08 LSE 1095 460.000 06/07/2026 08:17:51 LSE 243 460.500 06/07/2026 08:20:11 LSE 862 465.000 06/07/2026 10:00:38 LSE 143 465.000 06/07/2026 12:09:48 LSE 222 465.000 06/07/2026 12:09:48 LSE 36 465.000 06/07/2026 12:48:46 LSE 198 465.000 06/07/2026 12:50:00 LSE 333 465.000 06/07/2026 12:50:00 LSE 15 465.000 06/07/2026 12:50:00 LSE 324 464.000 06/07/2026 13:27:36 LSE 2 464.000 06/07/2026 13:27:36 LSE 605 464.000 06/07/2026 13:27:36 LSE 133 464.000 06/07/2026 13:27:36 LSE 400 464.000 06/07/2026 13:27:36 LSE 400 464.000 06/07/2026 13:27:36 LSE 400 464.000 06/07/2026 13:27:36 LSE 197 464.000 06/07/2026 14:15:00 LSE 700 465.000 06/07/2026 15:15:48 LSE 1135 465.000 06/07/2026 15:15:48 LSE 368 462.500 07/07/2026 08:53:11 LSE 788 462.000 07/07/2026 09:02:28 LSE 211 461.000 07/07/2026 09:04:22 LSE 881 460.000 07/07/2026 09:38:56 LSE 55 460.500 07/07/2026 10:40:00 LSE 81 460.500 07/07/2026 10:40:00 LSE 190 460.500 07/07/2026 10:58:25 LSE 231 460.500 07/07/2026 10:59:42 LSE 681 462.500 07/07/2026 11:14:38 LSE 765 462.500 07/07/2026 11:14:38 LSE 54 461.500 07/07/2026 11:29:18 LSE 54 461.500 07/07/2026 11:29:18 LSE 116 461.500 07/07/2026 11:29:18 LSE 184 460.500 07/07/2026 11:35:21 LSE 1683 461.500 07/07/2026 12:52:36 LSE 533 461.000 07/07/2026 12:52:36 LSE 1087 461.000 07/07/2026 14:35:52 LSE 480 459.000 07/07/2026 14:50:52 LSE 2 457.500 07/07/2026 14:58:56 LSE 192 457.500 07/07/2026 14:58:56 LSE 407 458.000 07/07/2026 15:03:56 LSE 312 458.000 07/07/2026 15:03:56 LSE 287 457.000 07/07/2026 15:13:14 LSE 448 458.000 07/07/2026 15:25:15 LSE 972 460.000 07/07/2026 16:15:05 LSE 213 459.500 07/07/2026 16:15:05 LSE 400 459.500 07/07/2026 16:20:59 LSE 170 460.000 07/07/2026 16:24:25 LSE 230 460.000 07/07/2026 16:24:26 LSE 57 460.000 07/07/2026 16:24:26 LSE 177 460.000 07/07/2026 16:25:47 LSE 223 460.000 07/07/2026 16:25:47 LSE 367 460.000 07/07/2026 16:25:47 LSE 400 460.000 07/07/2026 16:25:47 LSE 400 460.000 07/07/2026 16:25:47 LSE 187 460.000 07/07/2026 16:25:47 LSE 186 460.000 07/07/2026 16:25:48 LSE 27 460.000 07/07/2026 16:26:00 LSE 216 460.000 07/07/2026 16:26:00 LSE 243 460.000 07/07/2026 16:26:00 LSE 157 460.000 07/07/2026 16:26:46 LSE 40 460.000 07/07/2026 16:26:46 LSE 16 460.000 07/07/2026 16:26:46 LSE 384 460.000 07/07/2026 16:28:21 LSE 186 460.000 07/07/2026 16:28:26 LSE 187 456.000 08/07/2026 08:18:18 LSE 125 454.500 08/07/2026 08:48:16 LSE 239 454.500 08/07/2026 08:48:16 LSE 99 454.500 08/07/2026 08:48:16 LSE 200 451.500 08/07/2026 09:13:21 LSE 188 451.000 08/07/2026 09:16:22 LSE 286 447.000 08/07/2026 09:24:07 LSE 121 446.000 08/07/2026 09:28:36 LSE 66 446.000 08/07/2026 09:28:36 LSE 250 445.000 08/07/2026 09:38:42 LSE 414 444.500 08/07/2026 09:57:43 LSE 1384 444.500 08/07/2026 10:20:00 LSE 1949 444.500 08/07/2026 10:20:00 LSE 187 444.000 08/07/2026 10:21:00 LSE 187 443.000 08/07/2026 11:20:39 LSE 384 443.500 08/07/2026 11:48:05 LSE 202 442.500 08/07/2026 12:06:42 LSE 726 442.000 08/07/2026 12:06:42 LSE 187 441.500 08/07/2026 12:12:46 LSE 193 441.000 08/07/2026 12:20:08 LSE 282 441.000 08/07/2026 12:20:08 LSE 237 440.000 08/07/2026 12:25:33 LSE 784 443.500 08/07/2026 12:44:38 LSE 596 445.000 08/07/2026 13:30:05 LSE 265 445.500 08/07/2026 13:50:22 LSE 551 446.500 08/07/2026 13:56:40 LSE 187 446.000 08/07/2026 14:17:29 LSE 128 446.000 08/07/2026 14:17:29 LSE 205 446.500 08/07/2026 14:41:27 LSE 323 445.500 08/07/2026 14:43:37 LSE 639 446.500 08/07/2026 15:09:41 LSE 348 446.500 08/07/2026 15:09:41 LSE 305 445.500 08/07/2026 15:15:12 LSE 195 444.500 08/07/2026 15:26:27 LSE 4 444.500 08/07/2026 15:26:27 LSE 209 442.000 08/07/2026 15:56:56 LSE 582 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 3 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 19 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 3 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 171 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 202 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 400 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 400 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 400 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 20 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 21 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 359 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 41 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 400 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 400 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 400 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 400 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 400 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 379 442.000 08/07/2026 16:15:14 LSE 507 440.500 08/07/2026 16:15:27 LSE 310 440.000 08/07/2026 16:15:31 LSE 81 439.500 08/07/2026 16:20:24 LSE 27 439.500 08/07/2026 16:20:24 LSE 364 439.500 08/07/2026 16:20:24 LSE 187 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 846 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 35 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 49 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 3 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 691 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 16 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 200 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 400 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 400 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 60 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 61 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 279 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 121 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 400 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 400 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 400 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 400 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 52 439.500 08/07/2026 16:25:00 LSE 8 438.000 08/07/2026 16:27:31 LSE 104 438.000 08/07/2026 16:27:31 LSE 134 446.000 09/07/2026 08:26:29 LSE 266 446.000 09/07/2026 08:26:29 LSE 266 446.000 09/07/2026 08:26:29 LSE 134 446.000 09/07/2026 08:26:29 LSE 132 446.000 09/07/2026 08:26:29 LSE 134 446.000 09/07/2026 08:26:29 LSE 134 446.000 09/07/2026 08:26:29 LSE 123 446.000 09/07/2026 08:28:45 LSE 9 446.000 09/07/2026 08:28:45 LSE 113 446.000 09/07/2026 08:28:45 LSE 617 446.000 09/07/2026 08:28:45 LSE 122 446.000 09/07/2026 08:28:45 LSE 278 446.000 09/07/2026 08:28:45 LSE 461 446.000 09/07/2026 08:28:45 LSE 400 446.000 09/07/2026 08:28:45 LSE 339 446.000 09/07/2026 08:28:45 LSE 400 446.000 09/07/2026 08:28:45 LSE 2429 446.000 09/07/2026 08:28:45 LSE 400 446.000 09/07/2026 08:28:45 LSE 400 446.000 09/07/2026 08:28:45 LSE 400 446.000 09/07/2026 08:28:45 LSE 172 446.000 09/07/2026 08:29:42 LSE 172 446.000 09/07/2026 08:29:42 LSE 56 446.000 09/07/2026 08:30:00 LSE 192 446.000 09/07/2026 08:30:00 LSE 145 446.000 09/07/2026 08:30:00 LSE 255 446.000 09/07/2026 08:30:00 LSE 400 446.000 09/07/2026 08:30:00 LSE 400 446.000 09/07/2026 08:30:00 LSE 400 446.000 09/07/2026 08:30:00 LSE 376 446.000 09/07/2026 08:30:00 LSE 24 446.000 09/07/2026 08:30:00 LSE 34 446.000 09/07/2026 08:30:00 LSE 57 446.000 09/07/2026 08:30:00 LSE 343 446.000 09/07/2026 08:30:00 LSE 57 446.000 09/07/2026 08:30:00 LSE 148 446.000 09/07/2026 08:30:00 LSE 270 446.000 09/07/2026 08:30:00 LSE 1248 445.500 09/07/2026 09:35:17 LSE 254 445.000 09/07/2026 09:36:11 LSE 292 444.000 09/07/2026 10:06:05 LSE 17 444.000 09/07/2026 10:06:05 LSE 192 443.500 09/07/2026 10:06:09 LSE 157 444.500 09/07/2026 10:23:01 LSE 730 445.000 09/07/2026 10:29:41 LSE 116 447.000 09/07/2026 11:03:10 LSE 224 447.000 09/07/2026 11:03:10 LSE 192 447.500 09/07/2026 11:31:30 LSE 219 447.500 09/07/2026 11:42:22 LSE 207 447.000 09/07/2026 12:03:28 LSE 196 446.500 09/07/2026 12:18:33 LSE 196 445.500 09/07/2026 12:29:21 LSE 2345 445.500 09/07/2026 12:29:21 LSE 262 443.500 09/07/2026 12:59:46 LSE 195 444.000 09/07/2026 13:39:03 LSE 153 444.000 09/07/2026 13:39:03 LSE 94 444.000 09/07/2026 13:39:03 LSE 85 444.000 09/07/2026 13:55:25 LSE 376 444.000 09/07/2026 13:55:25 LSE 13 444.000 09/07/2026 13:55:25 LSE 13 444.000 09/07/2026 13:55:25 LSE 374 444.000 09/07/2026 13:55:25 LSE 400 444.000 09/07/2026 13:55:25 LSE 400 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 400 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 400 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 49 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 49 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 302 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 98 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 400 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 400 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 351 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 49 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 351 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 302 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 98 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 302 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 400 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 400 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 400 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 400 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 400 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 400 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 400 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 48 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 352 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 48 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 400 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 400 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 400 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 340 445.500 09/07/2026 14:39:29 LSE 310 444.500 09/07/2026 14:39:41 LSE 152 446.500 09/07/2026 15:00:03 LSE 257 449.000 09/07/2026 15:15:02 LSE 973 449.000 09/07/2026 15:15:02 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 217 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 62 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 121 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 279 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 217 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 183 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 217 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 96 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 304 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 96 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 223 453.000 09/07/2026 16:07:15 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:08:34 LSE 325 453.000 09/07/2026 16:08:34 LSE 2392 453.000 09/07/2026 16:08:34 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:08:34 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:08:34 LSE 341 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 92 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 182 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 126 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 274 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE 80 453.000 09/07/2026 16:10:33 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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