E-commerce Boom Fuels Generative AI Adoption in Retail: A $1.55 Billion Market By 2026

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Retail Stores Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The market for generative artificial intelligence (AI) in retail stores is experiencing swift expansion, with a projected growth from $1.35 billion in 2025 to $1.55 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. Key factors driving this growth include the rising adoption of e-commerce and digital platforms, enhanced availability of customer data, increased demand for personalized shopping experiences, and the early integration of AI-powered technologies such as chatbots and retail analytics solutions.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $2.62 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14%. This expansion is expected due to advances in AI algorithms, integration of AI with IoT-enabled devices, immersive retail experiences via AR/XR, cloud-based AI platform adoption, and expanded real-time predictive analytics. Notable trends include AI-enhanced personalized recommendations, predictive sales analytics, automated inventory management, pricing optimization, and visual merchandising enhancements.

The burgeoning e-commerce sector plays a critical role in the upward trend of AI in retail, driven by increasing internet access and consumer preference for online shopping. Generative AI aids retail by analyzing customer data and market trends to personalize product recommendations, automate content, and optimize pricing and inventory management. AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants further enhance customer service through real-time support. For instance, e-commerce sales in the US saw a 2.1% increase in the first quarter of 2024, underscoring the sector's growth momentum.

Companies in the market are innovating with AI-powered virtual agents for improved customer service and optimized operations. In March 2024, Talkdesk Inc. launched Autopilot, an AI solution managing customer requests autonomously, showcasing efficiency enhancements in customer support services. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions underpin strategic market moves, as seen in Appier's acquisition of AdCreative.AI for $38.7 million, aimed at bolstering its generative creative capabilities for marketing platforms.

Prominent players within the market include Google LLC, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Intel, IBM, Oracle, NVIDIA, Salesforce, TATA Consultancy Services, Adobe, Wayfair, Zebra Technologies, SAS Institute, and numerous others. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region. Covered regions span Asia-Pacific, Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with countries like the US, China, and Germany prominently featured.

Tariffs have presented challenges by increasing import costs for essential servers, software, and IoT devices, yet they equally prompt local production and resourceful AI implementations. Overall, the industry reports offer comprehensive insights into market statistics, trends, and competitive landscapes, providing valuable perspectives on the future of AI in retail. Leveraging advanced AI technologies, this sector significantly enhances retail experiences by optimizing interactions, operations, and sales, proving indispensable for sustainable growth.

The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Global Report 2026" offers an indispensable resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management, steering them with vital insights into the evolving AI-driven retail sector. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market's strong growth trajectory and emerging trends which are shaping this industry.

Reasons to Purchase:

Achieve a global outlook with comprehensive coverage of 16 geographies in the report.

Analyze the impact of key macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and regulatory landscapes.

Formulate regional and country strategies backed by local data and insights.

Pinpoint growth segments for potential investment.

Outpace competitors with reliable forecast data and trends.

Comprehend customer profiles using end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors through market share, innovation, and brand strength analyses.

Assess market potential via total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.

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Benefit from report updates delivered with an Excel data sheet for streamlined data extraction.

Description: The report explores the arena of generative AI in retail, answering critical questions about market size, growth, segmentation, and the forces shaping its future, including technological innovations, regulatory shifts, and consumer behavior changes. It includes data on market characteristics, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, total addressable market, and market attractiveness scoring.

Leveraging historic and forecast growth data by geography, the report further delves into market differentiators, product innovation and development trends, supply chain analysis, emerging technologies, regulatory frameworks, and investment flows that define the industry landscape.

The report structure includes market analyses for both software and services components, encompassing applications like demand forecasting, personalized customer experiences, dynamic pricing, visual merchandising, and more. Subsegmentations highlight the role of inventory management, CRM tools, personalized marketing platforms, and AI-driven solutions in redefining retail experiences.

Companies Mentioned: The report benchmarks key players including Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, and others, evaluating them on parameters like market share, product innovation, and brand strength.

Coverage: Spanning geographies such as Australia, Brazil, China, and more, the report considers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America. Extensive time series data encompasses five years historic and ten-year forecast.

Data Segmentation: Offers country and regional data, market share insights, and market segments with sourcing and referencing from comprehensive end notes.

Delivery Formats: Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report plus Excel Dashboard, ensuring easy data access and analysis.

Added Benefits: Customers benefit from bi-annual data updates, report customization, and expert consultant support, enhancing their strategic insights and decision-making capabilities in the evolving retail AI landscape.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI-Powered Personalized Recommendations

4.2.2 Predictive Sales and Demand Analytics

4.2.3 Automated Inventory Management

4.2.4 Dynamic Pricing Optimization

4.2.5 Visual Merchandising Enhancement



5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Retail Chains

5.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

5.3 Specialty Stores

5.4 E-Commerce Platforms

5.5 Shopping Malls & Department Stores



6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Services

9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud, on-Premise

9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Demand Forecasting and Inventory Management, Personalized Customer Experiences, Dynamic Pricing Strategies, Visual Merchandising Optimization, Chatbots for Customer Support, Fraud Detection and Security

9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Inventory Management Solutions, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Tools, Personalized Marketing Platforms, Virtual Fitting Room Applications, Pricing Optimization Software, Predictive Analytics for Sales Forecasting, Automated Checkout Solutions

9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Implementation and Integration Services, Consulting Services for AI Strategy, Training and Support Services, Data Analytics and Insights Services, Managed Services for AI Operations, Custom Software Development Services



10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market

35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Intel Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Oracle Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Salesforce Inc., TATA Consultancy Services Limited, Adobe Inc., Wayfair Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Blue Yonder Inc., Quantiphi Inc., Talkdesk Inc., Everseen, Algolia Inc., Persado Inc., RetailNext Inc.



39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market



41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Stores Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Retail Stores market report include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

Adobe Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Blue Yonder Inc.

Quantiphi Inc.

Talkdesk Inc.

Everseen

Algolia Inc.

Persado Inc.

RetailNext Inc.

Klevu Oy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mszkkm

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