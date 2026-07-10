Glacier Fresh Invests $1.5 Million in Advanced Water Testing Laboratory to Raise Industry Quality Standards

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As concerns over drinking water contaminants such as PFAS, lead, microplastics, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other emerging pollutants continue to rise worldwide, consumers are demanding greater transparency, stronger scientific validation, and higher product quality from water filtration brands.

Responding to these evolving expectations, Glacier Fresh , a leading manufacturer of residential water filtration solutions, today announced a $1.5 million investment in a new advanced water testing laboratory designed to strengthen product verification, accelerate research and development, and support higher quality standards across the water filtration industry.

Rather than relying solely on third-party certification during the final stages of product development, Glacier Fresh's expanded laboratory capabilities allow engineers and researchers to conduct continuous scientific verification throughout the entire product development lifecycle—from material evaluation and prototype validation to performance optimization and quality assurance.

Why water filtration needs a new standard of scientific validation

The conversation surrounding drinking water has changed dramatically over the past decade.

Once focused primarily on chlorine taste and sediment removal, consumers today are aware of a much broader range of contaminants, including PFAS (“forever chemicals”), heavy metals, pharmaceutical residues, microplastics, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), pesticides, and other emerging pollutants. As scientific research continues to expand our understanding of these contaminants and regulatory expectations evolve, water filtration technologies are facing unprecedented demands for higher levels of performance verification and product transparency.

This shift is transforming the industry.

Consumers are no longer satisfied with generalized marketing claims—they increasingly expect measurable evidence demonstrating how products perform under standardized testing conditions. Likewise, manufacturers face growing pressure to validate filtration performance with greater scientific rigor throughout every stage of product development, rather than relying exclusively on final certification testing.

Against this backdrop, investment in advanced laboratory capabilities has become more than a research initiative; it represents an essential foundation for innovation, product consistency, and consumer trust.

“Science has become the language of trust in today's water filtration industry,” said William Wu, Chief Executive Officer of Glacier Fresh. “Consumers deserve more than promises—they deserve confidence built on rigorous testing, transparent validation, and continuous innovation.”

Glacier Fresh invests $1.5 million to strengthen water testing capabilities

Recognizing these industry trends, Glacier Fresh made a strategic decision in 2025 to significantly expand its scientific research infrastructure through a $1.5 million investment in a dedicated advanced water testing laboratory .

The facility was designed not simply as an internal quality control center, but as a long-term scientific platform supporting product innovation, engineering validation, regulatory readiness, and future technology development. By bringing advanced analytical capabilities in-house, Glacier Fresh can evaluate product performance earlier, faster, and more comprehensively throughout the research and development process.

To meet these challenges, the new laboratory incorporates multiple specialized analytical platforms capable of evaluating both traditional and emerging contaminants under controlled testing environments. These capabilities support comprehensive product verification aligned with internationally recognized standards, including NSF/ANSI 42, 53, 58, 372, and 401, covering areas such as chlorine reduction, structural integrity, heavy metal removal, low-lead material compliance, microplastics, and emerging contaminants.

The laboratory also operates under quality management practices consistent with ISO/IEC 17025, reinforcing Glacier Fresh's commitment to accuracy, repeatability, traceability, and scientific integrity throughout its testing procedures.

More importantly, the investment reflects a broader philosophy: that innovation begins with evidence. By strengthening its internal scientific capabilities, Glacier Fresh aims to shorten development cycles, improve product consistency, and provide consumers with water filtration solutions supported by deeper scientific validation before they ever reach the kitchen sink.

Building an advanced laboratory for the future of water quality

Designed as an integrated scientific research and testing platform, Glacier Fresh's new laboratory combines advanced analytical instrumentation with standardized testing methodologies to support comprehensive evaluation of modern water filtration systems.

Rather than focusing on a single contaminant category, the laboratory was built to address today's increasingly complex water quality challenges through multidisciplinary testing capabilities.

Its analytical platform supports the detection and evaluation of:

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at trace concentrations, including several priority compounds commonly monitored under international drinking water standards;

at trace concentrations, including several priority compounds commonly monitored under international drinking water standards; Heavy metals , including lead, arsenic, mercury, cadmium, chromium, and other regulated elements affecting drinking water safety;

, including lead, arsenic, mercury, cadmium, chromium, and other regulated elements affecting drinking water safety; Volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds (VOCs and SVOCs) that may originate from industrial pollution, agricultural activities, or aging water infrastructure;

that may originate from industrial pollution, agricultural activities, or aging water infrastructure; Microplastics and fine particulate contaminants , supporting particle characterization across multiple size ranges;

, supporting particle characterization across multiple size ranges; Emerging contaminants, including selected pharmaceutical compounds, endocrine-disrupting chemicals, and other substances receiving increasing scientific attention.





Beyond contaminant removal performance, the laboratory also evaluates structural integrity, material safety, activated carbon characteristics, pressure resistance, and other critical performance indicators that contribute to long-term filtration reliability.

By integrating multiple analytical technologies—including liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), gas chromatography mass spectrometry (GC-MS), inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS), and high-precision particle analysis—the laboratory enables Glacier Fresh to validate water filters performance across a broad spectrum of real-world water quality conditions.

This comprehensive approach allows research teams to generate more robust scientific data, optimize filtration technologies more efficiently, and strengthen confidence in product performance before products reach independent certification or commercial production.

Glacier Fresh Laboratory at a Glance

Laboratory Highlights Investment US $1.5 Million Completion 2025 Laboratory Size 8 specialized testing areas Major Analytical Instruments 34 instruments, including 8 advanced analytical platforms Testing Standards Supported NSF/ANSI 42, 53, 58, 372 & 401 Quality System Operated under ISO/IEC 17025 quality management principles Key Testing Capabilities PFAS, heavy metals, VOCs, SVOCs, microplastics, emerging contaminants Application Product R&D, validation, quality assurance and certification support



How this investment benefits consumers





For Glacier Fresh, investing in scientific infrastructure is not simply about acquiring advanced analytical equipment—it is about strengthening every stage of product development to deliver greater confidence in filtration performance.

With expanded in-house testing capabilities, engineering teams can evaluate new materials more thoroughly, optimize filtration media more efficiently, and verify product performance across a wider range of operating conditions before products reach consumers' homes.

Continuous internal validation also allows product improvements to be implemented more rapidly. Rather than waiting until the final stages of certification testing, researchers can identify opportunities for optimization throughout development, helping improve consistency, durability, and long-term filtration performance.

Today's consumers increasingly seek evidence to support product claims. By strengthening its internal testing capabilities and aligning product verification with internationally recognized standards, Glacier Fresh aims to provide greater assurance that product performance is supported by repeatable scientific evaluation—not assumptions or marketing language.

Ultimately, every laboratory test serves a single purpose: helping consumers make more confident decisions about the water they drink every day.

Looking ahead: advancing science, innovation, and consumer trust





Looking ahead, Glacier Fresh plans to continue expanding its scientific research capabilities as drinking water challenges evolve worldwide.

Future investments will focus on strengthening contaminant research, accelerating product innovation, enhancing material evaluation, and supporting increasingly comprehensive performance validation across future generations of water filtration technologies.

The laboratory will also play an important role in supporting collaboration between product development, engineering, quality assurance, and certification teams, enabling faster innovation while maintaining rigorous scientific standards throughout the product lifecycle.

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, Glacier Fresh believes that transparency, scientific validation, and continuous research will become fundamental pillars of the water filtration industry.

About Glacier Fresh





Glacier Fresh is a water filtration technology company dedicated to making cleaner, healthier drinking water more accessible through scientific innovation and advanced filtration solutions.

Driven by a commitment to product quality, consumer trust, and continuous research, Glacier Fresh develops residential water filtration systems designed to address today's evolving water quality challenges. Its expanding portfolio includes refrigerator water filters, under-sink filtration systems, countertop water filters, reverse osmosis systems, RV water filtration solutions, and whole-house water treatment products.

Learn more at www.glacierfreshfilter.com

Better science creates better water—and better water creates healthier lives.

For media contact:

Company Name: Crisol Technology HK Limited

Contact Person: Joyce

Email: support@glacierfreshfilter.com

Website: https://www.glacierfreshfilter.com/

Company Address: Room B, 5/F, Gaylord Commercial Building, 114-118 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

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