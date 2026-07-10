GSJJ Upgrades Website-to-Factory Integration to Supercharge Custom Patch Delivery

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom patch manufacturer GSJJ recently completed a major upgrade to its website and factory integration. As an established direct-to-consumer manufacturer, GSJJ’s latest update syncs its online platform right with the production floor, cutting out the messy paperwork and back-and-forth emails that usually slow down custom orders.





Because GSJJ runs its own automated embroidery machines and ships everything directly to buyers without any middlemen, brokers, or extra fees, the entire production line moves much faster.

"Connecting our website straight to the factory floor cuts out errors and stops those long email chains that drag out custom merchandise orders," said Karen, Chief Marketing Officer of GSJJ. "This connected system ensures premium quality—like clean thread work, sharp laser edges, and versatile backing options—while keeping shipments on a strict, predictable schedule."

Core Upgrades: Seamless Web Platforms & Smarter Factory Systems

The new integration features a Smart Online Design & Ordering Website split into three parts to streamline the process.

1. Smart Online Design & Ordering Website

AI-Driven Design System automatically generates technical files as users upload artwork, eliminating manual editing delays.

the 360-Degree Design Preview provides an instant, immersive look at the patch without waiting for manual approvals.

The AI-Powered Instant Quoting provides instant pricing based on custom specs, eliminating the need for sales reps.



2. Advanced Automation & Global Factory Network

AI Intelligent Order Routing: On the factory side, the upgraded network uses AI to automatically group, schedule, and route new orders to the right production line, shaving significant manual prep time.

Expanding Localized Hubs: GSJJ is actively expanding its global factory network, adding closer regional hubs to enable faster, more responsive production and support for customers around the world.

Synchronized Global Logistics: Connecting the web store directly to the factory floor keeps production schedules perfectly aligned with real-time shipping dates. The system maintains a 5-minute response time for global inquiries, wraps up final artwork layouts within 3 hours, and keeps the factory running on a 24-hour cycle to align smoothly with global transit windows.



About GSJJ

GSJJ creates custom promotional items, embroidered patches, and company-branded gear. They manage their own online store and supply network, which lets them skip traditional textile distributors to ship custom orders straight from the factory floor.

Media Info

Name: GSJJ

Phone: +1(866)573-4920

Email: pr@gs-jj.com

Website: https://www.gs-jj.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/927dde45-7ad5-4007-a1b7-1870727ba0e7