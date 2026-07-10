NetworkNews Audio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing Ambitious Effort to Develop Energy Platform to Meet Future Demand

AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “America’s Energy Vulnerability Is Real — Compact Fusion May Be the Answer,” featuring American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit: https://ibn.fm/btFkM

To read the original editorial, visit: https://ibn.fm/qTxHT

The recent disruption to oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz exposed what defense analysts have warned about for years: The machines that project American force are the same machines most vulnerable to fuel supply disruption. A U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings article warned that in a future Pacific conflict, the entire fuel logistics chain, from forward units back to U.S. refineries, would be exposed to attack at every point.

The 2022 National Defense Strategy identifies energy resilience as a priority. The DoD is actively seeking technologies that reduce petroleum dependency, limit convoy requirements and deliver reliable power to forward operating bases without fixed supply lines. American Fusion’s Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM) represents an ambitious effort to develop a platform capable of addressing portions of that future demand. While the technology remains under development, the company’s focus on modular design, transportability and distributed power generation reflects trends that are reshaping both defense and civilian energy markets.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the company has changed its name and is operating under the American Fusion brand. The company’s strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron(TM) aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler’s technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of American Fusion Inc

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron(TM) platform, please visit: www.KeplerFusion.com.

For more information about American Fusion, visit the company’s website at www.AmericanFusionEnergy.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMFN are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/AMFN

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. With an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation, NNW cuts through the overload of information in today's markets bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire is where news, content and information converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: https://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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