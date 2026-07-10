U.S. Navy Invites Avocados From Peru to Participate in America's Historic 250th Anniversary Maritime Celebration

Washington, DC, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocados From Peru was honored to participate in America's 250th Anniversary Maritime Celebration at the invitation of the U.S. Navy, hosting a Superfood Breakfast aboard the USS Arlington on July 2 as part of the historic International Naval Review 250 in New York Harbor.

From left to right: Mario Lanzone, Giuseppe Lanzone, Capt. Vince Libasci, Xavier Equihua, Ambassador Juan Pablo Vegas, Consul General Del Aguila, Admiral David Mazur, Kevin Chafee, Luke Sears

The breakfast recognized the service and dedication of the men and women of the U.S. armed forces while highlighting the role fresh, nutrient dense foods can play in supporting health, wellness, and sustained energy.

Sailors and honored guests enjoyed a breakfast with avocados and smoothies featuring fresh avocados and blueberries from Peru, showcasing the versatility and nutritional benefits of two of Peru's premier agricultural exports.

"This was an extraordinary honor for Avocados From Peru," said Xavier Equihua, president and CEO of the Peruvian Avocado Commission. "To be invited by the U.S. Navy to participate in the commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary was both a privilege and a meaningful opportunity to recognize the men and women who serve our country. It was especially rewarding to see Peru represented not only through our Superfood Breakfast aboard the USS Arlington, but also by the presence of the B.A.P. Unión, one of the world’s largest and most impressive sailing training ships, during Sail250."





The USS Arlington, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, is named in honor of the victims and first responders at the Pentagon following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. During the event, Capt. Vince Libasci, commanding officer of the USS Arlington, welcomed guests aboard and shared the ship’s mission and history.

The celebration also highlighted Peru’s participation in Sail250 through the B.A.P. Unión, which joined tall ships and naval vessels from around the world in one of the largest international maritime gatherings ever held in the United States.

Honored guests included Ambassador Juan Pablo Vegas, Chargé d’Affaires of Peru to the United Nations; Oswaldo Del Aguila, Consul General of Peru in New York; Luke Sears, president of LGS Specialty Sales; and Giuseppi and Mario Lanzone, founders of Peruvian Brothers.

The Superfood Breakfast is one of several signature initiatives featured in the Avocados From Peru 2026 summer promotional campaign, which combines retail promotions, sports partnerships, culinary events and strategic media initiatives designed to increase avocado consumption across the United States.

As Peru’s avocado season reaches its peak, Avocados From Peru continues to promote healthy lifestyles by introducing consumers and foodservice professionals to innovative ways to enjoy fresh avocados while creating memorable experiences through partnerships that celebrate community, nutrition and wellness.

About Avocados From Peru

Avocados From Peru is the promotional brand of the Peruvian Avocado Commission, a U.S. non-profit organization operating under the Federal Promotion Program for Hass Avocados and overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Commission represents Peruvian avocado growers, exporters and importers and is dedicated to increasing awareness and consumption of fresh Peruvian avocados throughout the United States.

Capt. Vince Libasci, commanding officer of the USS Arlington, welcomed guests aboard and shared the ship’s mission and history.

Press Inquiries

Xavier Fco. Equihua

info [at] avocadosfromperu.com

(202)626-0560

https://avocadosfromperu.com/

Peruvian Avocado Commission 717 D Street, NW Suite 310 Washington, D.C. 20004