TikTok and WSC Sports Partner to Give Rights Holders a New Way to Reach Fans Through Content Creators

Strategic partnership lets rights holders extend their reach and deepen fan engagement through TikTok's vetted creators, brand-safe and at scale.

Key points:

TikTok and WSC Sports have partnered to give rights holders a new way to reach and engage fans through the creator economy, at scale, without losing control of usage, rights, or brand.

Through this agreement, WSC Sports enables rights holders to maximize the potential of their intellectual property while removing operational friction

WSC Sports acts as an end-to-end creator activation solution, for TikTok and its rights holders, including access to fully licensed content, WSC Sports' AI content creation platform, and editorial guidance to creators.

LONDON, UK – [July 10, 2026] – TikTok and WSC Sports, the global leader in AI-powered sports video content creation and automation, today announced a strategic partnership that gives sports rights holders a new way to reach fans through TikTok's creators.

The WSC Sports platform combines live action, archive content and behind-the-scenes footage so creators can find any moment in seconds. AI-powered editing tools and WSC Sports' Magicrop technology then turns a clip into vertical video with the action tracked in frame, ready to publish to TikTok in minutes.

WSC Sports does more than connect creators with content. Its own internal content team provides creators with strategic guidance, including best practices, key storylines, and recommended moments, helping them produce timely, high-performing content.

Creators with established, engaged audiences can bring this content to fans, within clear guidelines that keep it brand-safe. The edge, for creators, is access and speed: premium content others don't have, and the tools to publish fast. For the rights holder, that means exposure to even more fans and deeper engagement with new and younger audiences.

"Sports fans come to TikTok to discover, celebrate, and share the moments that matter most,” said Rollo Goldstaub, Global Head of Sport, TikTok. “By partnering with WSC Sports, we're making it easier for rights holders to work with trusted creators who help great sports content reach new audiences and spark even deeper fan engagement."

“We’re excited to partner with TikTok to give rights holders a faster, smarter way to grow fan engagement by extending their content into the creator ecosystem. Our platform gives creators the tools to produce TikTok-ready videos in minutes, while keeping everything fully licensed and brand-safe. Ultimately, this helps rights holders get more use from their content, reach new audiences, and unlock greater value from every moment,” said Roy Sahaf, Head of Global Strategic Partnerships, WSC Sports.

About TikTok TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok's global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

About WSC Sports WSC Sports, the pioneer in AI-powered sports content technology, empowers the NBA, ESPN, YouTubeTV, LaLiga and 650 other sports organizations to connect with their fans through AI-tailored sports content experiences. WSC Sports' solutions automate the creation, management and distribution of content, enabling sports rights holders to expand reach, grow fan bases, and unlock revenue opportunities across platforms.

For more information visit wsc-sports.com