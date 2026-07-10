Alpha Compute Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call for July 15th, 2026

New York, NY, USA, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq: ALP) (“Alpha Compute” or the “Company”), a leading GPU infrastructure and confidential-compute technology company serving the artificial intelligence economy, today announced that it has scheduled its second quarter 2026 earnings conference call and webcast for Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET. During the call, Alpha Compute management will discuss the unaudited financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Alpha Compute will release its second quarter results before the call at approximately 8:00 AM ET on July 15, 2026. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://www.alphacompute.ai/investors.

Conference Call Information:

Date: July 15, 2026

July 15, 2026 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Participant Call Links: Live Webcast: Link



About Alpha Compute Corp.

Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq:ALP) is a high-performance GPU infrastructure and confidential-compute technology company serving the artificial intelligence economy. Alpha Compute operates as a holding company centered on sovereign AI compute. By owning the infrastructure powering modern intelligence, we ensure privacy is strictly enforced at the hardware level. This robust foundation allows us to strategically build and acquire businesses that rely on confidential compute and artificial intelligence.

Our mission is to support clients, subsidiaries, and partners across critical sectors—including finance, defense, intelligence, and media—as they navigate the evolving AI landscape. Alpha Compute provides the essential framework for any organization requiring secure, confidential computing environments. The company is domiciled in the British Virgin Islands with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam and Toronto.

For more information, please visit: https://www.alphacompute.ai/

Investor & Media Contact

Alpha Compute Corp.

ir@alphacompute.ai

www.alphacompute.ai



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those preceded by, followed by, or incorporating words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation: the expected timing and go-live dates for Alpha Compute's GPU cluster deployments; projected revenue from the Company's AI infrastructure buildout; anticipated benefits from the Company's confidential compute partnerships and infrastructure expansion; and the Company's broader business strategy and operational plans.

These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the timing and progress of the Company's strategic initiatives; reliance on third-party vendors and partners; the ability to secure additional financing; uncertainty around the Company's investments and legacy business; risks related to technology platforms and ecosystems; and general market and economic conditions. A more complete discussion of these risks is set forth under "Item 3 - Key Information - Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, and in the Company's Forms 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2025 and January 13, 2026.

Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them publicly, except as required by law.