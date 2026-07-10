Ruvi AI Phase 4 Surpasses 20% Completion as Team Confirms Member Reveal Following Presale Milestone





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruvi AI has announced another major milestone in its ongoing token presale, confirming that Phase 4 has now surpassed 20% completion following the rapid sellout of Phase 3 in less than a month.

The announcement comes alongside another highly anticipated update for the project's growing community. According to the Ruvi AI team, the identities of the core team members will be officially disclosed immediately following the successful completion of Phase 4, marking an important step in the project's continued evolution.

The dual announcement has generated considerable discussion across the Ruvi AI community as the AI blockchain project continues expanding its ecosystem while maintaining strong presale momentum.

Phase 4 Continues the Momentum Built During Phase 3

The completion of Phase 3 represented one of the fastest-selling stages of the Ruvi AI presale , with the allocation reaching near sellout in less than a month. That momentum has continued into Phase 4, where more than 20% of the available allocation has already been secured by participants.

Ruvi AI has attracted attention by combining multiple areas of technological innovation within a single ecosystem, including proprietary AI models, autonomous AI agents, AI-powered productivity tools, creator marketplaces, staking functionality, governance mechanisms, and a revenue-backed buyback-and-burn model.

As artificial intelligence continues to become one of the fastest-growing sectors in technology, projects delivering practical AI utility have increasingly become a focus for both blockchain participants and technology enthusiasts.

Team Reveal Marks the Next Major Community Milestone

In addition to announcing Phase 4 progress, Ruvi AI confirmed that the project's leadership team will be publicly introduced once Phase 4 has been completed.



The announcement follows months of ecosystem development during which the team remained focused on platform architecture, smart contract upgrades, AI infrastructure, marketplace development, staking integration, and user experience improvements.

According to the project, the team reveal represents the next phase of Ruvi AI's roadmap and reflects growing confidence as development milestones continue to be achieved.

For many community members, the announcement answers one of the most frequently discussed topics surrounding the project while reinforcing the team's commitment to transparency as the ecosystem approaches future launch milestones.

Bonus Allocations Continue to Reward Early Participants

As Phase 4 progresses, the project's VIP Bonus Program continues to provide additional token allocations for qualifying participants.

To reach VIP Tier 2, participants need to purchase 50,000 RUVI, which at the current price requires an allocation of $1,400. Qualifying participants receive a 40% bonus, adding 20,000 RUVI and bringing the total allocation to 70,000 RUVI. Based on the project's planned listing price of $0.10 per token, this allocation would represent an illustrative value of approximately $7,000 at listing.

For VIP Tier 4, participants purchase 250,000 RUVI, requiring an allocation of $7,000 at the current presale price. The 80% VIP bonus adds 200,000 RUVI, increasing the total allocation to 450,000 RUVI. Based on the planned listing price of $0.10, this allocation would represent an illustrative value of approximately $45,000.

Participants qualifying for VIP Tier 5 purchase 500,000 RUVI, requiring an allocation of $14,000. The 100% VIP bonus awards an additional 500,000 RUVI, bringing the total allocation to 1,000,000 RUVI. Based on the project's planned listing price of $0.10 per token, this allocation would represent an illustrative value of approximately $100,000 at listing.



AI Ecosystem Development Remains the Core Focus

Beyond the presale itself, Ruvi AI continues expanding the infrastructure behind its ecosystem.

The platform is being developed as a comprehensive AI environment where users can access advanced AI tools, deploy autonomous AI agents, create and monetize digital products, participate in governance, earn staking rewards, and benefit from an ecosystem supported by a revenue-backed buyback-and-burn mechanism.

Recent platform upgrades have included improvements to smart contract architecture, dashboard functionality, allocation management, and staking integration, while additional ecosystem features remain under active development.

Looking Ahead

With more than 40% of Phase 4 already completed and the official team reveal scheduled for immediately after the phase concludes, Ruvi AI has entered another important stage of its roadmap.

As the project continues building its AI-powered ecosystem and attracting new participants, the combination of sustained presale momentum, ongoing platform development, and the upcoming public introduction of the project's leadership marks another significant milestone in Ruvi AI's growth.



Learn More

Website: Ruvi.io

Whitepaper: Docs.ruvi.io

Buy Ruvi: Ruvi.io

Telegram Community: Community

Twitter: X.com

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the team reveal taking place after Phase 4?

Ruvi AI has confirmed that the project's team members will be officially introduced immediately following the successful completion of Phase 4 as part of the next milestone in its roadmap.

What is the current status of the presale?

Phase 4 has now surpassed 20% completion following the rapid sellout of Phase 3.

What is the RUVI token used for?

According to the project's documentation, RUVI is designed to support staking, governance, AI platform access, marketplace transactions, ecosystem incentives, and additional utility across the Ruvi AI ecosystem.

Where can users follow project updates?

Updates regarding the presale, ecosystem development, roadmap milestones, and community announcements are available through Ruvi AI's official website, documentation portal, and the only two official social media channels - Telegram community chat and the official X page.