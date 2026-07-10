Publicis Groupe

Half-year liquidity contract statement

July 10, 2026 – Paris – Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2026:

85,530 shares

€13,169,391

Over the first half of 2026, the following transactions were negotiated:

on buy side, 1,093,705 shares for €87,809,846 (6,353 transactions)

on sell side, 1,024,075 shares for €82,506,612 (6,406 transactions).

As a reminder:

On the last half year statement on December 31, 2025, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:



22,900 shares



€17,728,607



Over the secend half of 2025, the following transactions were negotiated:



on buy side, 926,810 shares for €78,066,262 (6,709 transactions)



on sell side, 940,140 shares for €79,548,580 (7,388 transactions).



On September 12, 2022, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:



95,500 shares



€10,076,020



The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 114,000 professionals.

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Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield Director of Global Communications + 33 1 44 43 70 75 amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com Jean-Michel Bonamy Investor Relations + 33 1 44 43 74 88 jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com Carla Foucaud Investor Relations + 44 20 7830 3710 carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com

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