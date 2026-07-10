Publicis Groupe
Half-year liquidity contract statement
July 10, 2026 – Paris – Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2026:
- 85,530 shares
- €13,169,391
Over the first half of 2026, the following transactions were negotiated:
- on buy side, 1,093,705 shares for €87,809,846 (6,353 transactions)
- on sell side, 1,024,075 shares for €82,506,612 (6,406 transactions).
As a reminder:
- On the last half year statement on December 31, 2025, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 22,900 shares
- €17,728,607
- 22,900 shares
- Over the secend half of 2025, the following transactions were negotiated:
- on buy side, 926,810 shares for €78,066,262 (6,709 transactions)
- on sell side, 940,140 shares for €79,548,580 (7,388 transactions).
- on buy side, 926,810 shares for €78,066,262 (6,709 transactions)
- On September 12, 2022, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 95,500 shares
- €10,076,020
- 95,500 shares
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 114,000 professionals.
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Contacts Publicis Groupe
|Amy Hadfield
|Director of Global Communications
|+ 33 1 44 43 70 75
|amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com
|Jean-Michel Bonamy
|Investor Relations
|+ 33 1 44 43 74 88
|jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com
|Carla Foucaud
|Investor Relations
|+ 44 20 7830 3710
|carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com
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