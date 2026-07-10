AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | June 2026

Milwaukee, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

June YTD - June Beginning



Inventory 2026 2025 %Chg 2026 2025 %Chg June 2026 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 11,767 15,084 -22.0 58,156 68,992 -15.7 61,559 40 < 100 HP 4,983 5,539 -10.0 22,284 24,304 -6.1 25,873 100+ HP 1,312 1,486 -11.7 7,193 8,647 -16.8 6,658 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 18,062 22,109 -18.3 88,173 101,943 -13.5 94,090 4WD Farm Tractors 124 178 -30.3 890 1,180 -24.6 457 Total Farm Tractors 18,186 22,287 -18.4 89,063 103,123 -13.6 94,547 Self-Prop Combines 269 259 3.9 1,335 1,507 -11.4 841







The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Mary Stratton at mstratton@aem.org.

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