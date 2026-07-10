AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | June 2026

 | Source: Association of Equipment Manufacturers Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Milwaukee, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

                  June          YTD - June    Beginning

Inventory 		 
 20262025%Chg     2026 2025%Chg June 2026 
2WD Farm Tractors          
< 40 HP 11,76715,084-22.0 58,156 68,992-15.761,559 
40 < 100 HP 4,9835,539 -10.0 22,284 24,304-6.125,873 
100+ HP 1,3121,486-11.7 7,193 8,647-16.86,658 
Total 2WD Farm Tractors  18,062 22,109 -18.3 88,173  101,943-13.594,090 
4WD Farm Tractors124178-30.3 890 1,180-24.6457 
Total Farm Tractors18,18622,287-18.4 89,063 103,123-13.694,547 
Self-Prop Combines2692593.9 1,3351,507-11.4841 



The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Mary Stratton at mstratton@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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