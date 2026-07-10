Pennsylvania Data Center Partners Names Grant Denham as Chief of Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania Data Center Partners has named Grant Denham as Chief of Staff, a newly created role on the leadership team. Reporting to CEO Igal Feibush, Denham will help guide acquisition, development and capital markets strategy as the company advances responsible hyperscale data center development across the Commonwealth. Based at the company’s headquarters in Central Pennsylvania, Denham will manage projects throughout Pennsylvania and support other developments across the U.S.

With more than 20 years of experience across a multitude of asset classes, Grant has executed over $1 billion in acquisitions and dispositions, structured sophisticated debt and equity capital stacks, and advised on high-profile development and repositioning initiatives. Most recently, he headed Palm Pacific Partners, a real estate investment and development firm he founded. His expertise covers large commercial investments, institutional capital partnerships, multifamily housing and value-added development.

“Grant’s experience leading complex, high impact developments and public-private projects makes him an invaluable team member as we scale critical infrastructure across the region,” said Pennsylvania Data Center Partners CEO Igal Feibush . “Grant brings the experience, sound judgment, and collaborative leadership that will help strengthen our organization as we continue to grow. His ability to guide complex projects with operational discipline will be instrumental in delivering successful developments that generate meaningful economic opportunities and lasting benefits for the communities we serve.”

As Chief of Staff, Denham will coordinate cross-functional workstreams to advance site entitlements, secure power procurement and manage construction sequencing while maintaining rigorous underwriting standards and proactive community outreach. His role is focused on accelerating speed to market for ready-to-scale sites that serve hyperscalers and institutional investors while forging partnerships that drive measurable local economic benefits and reflect neighborhood priorities.





“It’s an exciting time to join Pennsylvania Data Center Partners; we’ve reached a pivotal moment for digital infrastructure here and across the country,” said Grant Denham. “Collaboration is essential to responsible development. By working closely with Igal, the Pennsylvania Data Center Partners team, municipal leaders, utilities and residents, we are delivering hyperscale data center campuses that create jobs, expand local tax revenues, and generate long-term value while preserving the character of the communities where we build.”

Before founding Palm Pacific Partners, Denham held senior leadership roles at CBRE and Savills, where he led capital markets efforts and executed investment sales across major U.S. markets. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business communications from Baylor University and is a licensed real estate broker in California and Texas.

About Pennsylvania Data Center Partners

Pennsylvania Data Center Partners is the leading developer and owner of hyperscale data centers throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Through our land acquisition, power, procurement and speed-to-market development process, we build next generation hyperscale data center campuses that meet the demand for massive computing resources which train and deploy complex generative AI models. Our ready-to-scale, strategically located sites ensure hyperscalers, investors and communities all benefit from the ensuing world-class digital infrastructure. For more information, visit PADataCenters.com .

Media Contact:

Pennsylvania Data Center Partners

Tisha Kresler

tisha@padatacenters.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/defcabe3-b81b-443c-b801-766130fc368b