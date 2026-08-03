Statement from Igal Feibush, Founder & CEO, Pennsylvania Data Center Partners

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania Data Center Partners continues to support clear, accountable standards for responsible data center development and operations. We commend the bipartisan provisions included in the 2026 Pennsylvania State Budget, passed last month, requiring data centers to report their electricity and water consumption to the Commonwealth under Senate Bill 146, signed into law as Act 21 of 2026. Greater transparency gives communities peace of mind, helps them make informed decisions and ensures all stakeholders are held accountable.

These new budget provisions and safeguards closely reflect the type of standards that Pennsylvania Data Center Partners implement throughout all our developments. Our facilities are designed to meet, and often exceed, expectations for responsible energy and water use while delivering the critical digital infrastructure needed to support the next generation of computing power. We incorporate advanced engineering and sustainability practices, including onsite water storage, water-efficient cooling technologies, and other measures that significantly reduce overall water demand while maintaining reliable operations. We also support electric transmission and grid infrastructure upgrades that improve long-term reliability and resiliency, with improvements funded by our developments — not by the average ratepayer.

The hyperscale data centers we build, including Pennsylvania Digital 1 (PAX-1) in Middlesex Township, are the digital backbone of modern innovation. Purpose-built to support the immense demands of advanced, high-performance computing systems and specialized AI processors that are driving a multitude of technological breakthroughs. These facilities enable progress in medical diagnostics and drug discovery, improve precision agriculture through smarter irrigation and crop management, strengthen cybersecurity, support advanced manufacturing, enhance public safety and emergency response, accelerate scientific research, and power cloud services, financial systems, communications networks, and everyday digital tools that millions of people rely on every day.

Every site and community is unique. Responsible development balances technology, infrastructure, environmental protection, neighborhood character and the long-term goals of the municipality and our tenants so progress and the environment can thrive together.

Pennsylvania is well positioned to support the nation’s growing digital economy with abundant energy resources, existing transmission and proximity to major population centers. Only developments that meet the most stringent standards should move forward. This approach protects neighborhoods while creating jobs, infrastructure and revenue for schools, emergency services and other local priorities.

Pennsylvania Data Center Partners will move quickly to implement the new reporting requirements, deepening our investment in technologies that reduce water demand, while strengthening grid reliability, and provide clear, verifiable performance data. We will continue collaborating with lawmakers, regulators and communities to advance policies that reward responsible development and ensure only the highest quality projects move forward in Pennsylvania. Our commitment to our fellow residents is to build digital infrastructure that meets the strongest standards of transparency, efficiency and environmental stewardship.

About Igal Feibush and Pennsylvania Data Center Partners

Igal Feibush is the Founder and CEO of Pennsylvania Data Center Partners. He is a recognized voice on hyperscale data center development, AI infrastructure, energy, and economic development, and is a frequent speaker and contributor on these topics.

Pennsylvania Data Center Partners is the leading developer and owner of hyperscale data centers throughout the Commonwealth. Through our land acquisition, power procurement, and speed-to-market development process, we deliver next-generation digital infrastructure designed to support the immense computing demands of artificial intelligence and other high-performance workloads. Our strategically located, scalable campuses provide hyperscalers, investors, and local communities with the infrastructure needed to drive innovation, economic growth, and long-term technological advancement. For more information, visit PADataCenters.com.