Peapack Private Appoints Paul Kotronis as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Real Estate

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private Bank & Trust are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Kotronis as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Real Estate. In this role, Kotronis will support and expand the Bank’s Commercial Real estate lending platform, drive relationship-based deposit growth, and further strengthen Peapack Private’s presence in the New York and New Jersey markets.

“Paul's extensive commercial real estate lending experience, deep market relationships, and proven leadership make him an exceptional addition to our team," said Joseph Fingerman, Senior Managing Director and President of Commercial Real Estate, Peapack Private Bank & Trust. "His expertise in multifamily and commercial real estate finance will further enhance our ability to serve clients and support the continued growth of our lending platform."

Paul brings more than 20 years of commercial real estate finance experience, with a proven track record of building large-scale lending platforms, managing multi-billion-dollar portfolios, and driving profitable loan growth across diverse markets. He has extensive expertise in multifamily and commercial real estate lending and is recognized for balancing business growth objectives with disciplined risk management and regulatory compliance.

Prior to joining Peapack Private, Paul served as Group Director and Senior Vice President, CRE Group, at Signature Bank where he managed a $5 billion commercial real estate portfolio with strong credit performance. During his tenure, he led and mentored a team of lenders and analysts, cultivated relationships with leading New York and New Jersey real estate sponsors, and originated more than $4 billion in multifamily and commercial real estate loans.

Kotronis also previously held the position of Director and Senior Vice President at A&E Real Estate Finance, where he played a key role in launching a new commercial real estate debt fund platform where he developed lending policies, underwriting standards, and operational infrastructure.

His prior experience also includes leadership roles at Santander Bank and New York Commercial Bank where he held positions of increasing responsibility in commercial real estate lending, underwriting, portfolio management, and relationship management.

Kotronis earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and Real Estate from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a minor in Mathematics from Hunter College. Active in the community, Paul has served as Co-Chairman and Benefactor of the Annual Greek Independence Day Parade and is a board member of the Federation of Hellenic Societies and President of the Eleftheriani Benevolent Society.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $7.7 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $13.1 billion as of March 31, 2026. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and personal banking solutions. The Bank's wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices, and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

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Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@peapackprivate.com, (908) 719-6543.

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