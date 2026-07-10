SBA, Intel to Host Arizona Supplier Matchmaking Expo for Aerospace and Semiconductor Industries

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that its third Supplier Matchmaking Expo will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. Co-hosted by Intel, this Expo will feature the space and semiconductor industries, with a focus on strengthening domestic supply chains in these specific sectors. NASA and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will also join SBA at the event, which is designed to help large companies and industrial producers connect with small domestic suppliers to reshore supply chains, create local jobs, and restore American industrial dominance in sectors that are critical to U.S. strength and competitiveness.

“Aerospace and semiconductors are foundational to America’s strength and national security, and both depend on resilient domestic networks to sustain output, innovation, and long-term competitiveness,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Our Arizona Expo, co-hosted by Intel, is designed to reinforce those networks by connecting major industry buyers with the specialty suppliers that can fill critical sourcing needs, increase U.S. manufacturing capacity, and address key vulnerabilities. We are strengthening domestic supply chains, reducing dependence on foreign sources, and supporting the industrial base behind two of America’s most strategic sectors.”

The 2026 Arizona Supplier Matchmaking Expo will provide opportunities for small businesses and local suppliers in the space and semiconductor industries to meet corporations seeking partners for their operations. Suppliers will have the option to participate in one-on-one matchmaking sessions with prospective buyers, in addition to networking with federal, state, and local resources that support small manufacturers.

Buyers confirmed to participate in the 2026 Arizona Supplier Matchmaking Expo include:

Boeing

Gila Community College

Honeywell Aerospace

Intel

Lockheed Martin

NASA

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

U.S. Air Force - Luke AFB

The event will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, from 10:00 AM MT – 3:00 PM MT at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort. Registration for both buyers and suppliers is open at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-supplier-matchmaking-expo-tickets-1990203486202.

In March, SBA launched its inaugural Supplier Matchmaking Expo in Charlotte, North Carolina, where over 675 small businesses connected directly with 35 large industrial buyers. During the expo, over 170 small businesses successfully “matched” with large companies to provide services. Following the event’s success, SBA hosted its second Supplier Matchmaking Expo in Detroit, Michigan, which connected over 600 small business participants with three-dozen industrial buyers. About half of participants said they expect to generate more than $250,000 in business opportunities as a result of their participation.

Cosponsorship Authorization #26-34-C. SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Contact savannah.wilburn@sba.gov to make arrangements.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.