Shockwave Centers of America Provides Mark V Rolling Cart for Shockwave Therapy Equipment Mobility

MARIETTA, GA, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARIETTA, GA - July 10, 2026 -

Shockwave Centers of America provides the Mark V Rolling Cart to support mobility of shockwave therapy systems in clinical settings.

The Mark V Rolling Cart enables practitioners to move, treat and operate equipment seamlessly across different rooms with minimal disruption. This facilitates delivery of non-invasive shockwave therapy for patients experiencing chronic pain and musculoskeletal conditions. The company maintains a network of trained practitioners across the country.

Shockwave therapy works by penetrating deep into soft tissue to create a microtrauma or new inflammatory condition in the treated area. This action triggers the body's natural healing response. Energy emitted during the process causes cells in the soft tissue to release bio-chemicals that intensify healing and promote the building of new microscopic blood vessels. Strong energy pulses stimulate cells responsible for bone and connective tissue repair. In many cases, the therapy has shown effectiveness where the body had not healed independently.

Practitioners apply ultrasound gel to the injured area before using an applicator to deliver ballistic waves, or compressed air impulses, in a slow circular motion. Patients may feel minor discomfort during the session, with adjustments made to manage it. Soreness in the treated area for a day or two afterward is typical and comparable to the effects of a strenuous workout.

Studies on radial shockwave therapy over more than 20 years, including double-blind, randomized, controlled research, document improvement rates of 84 percent for plantar fasciitis, 91 percent for calcific tendonitis of the shoulder, 77 percent for tennis elbow, 76 percent for Achilles tendinopathy, 95 percent relief for myofascial trigger point, 76 percent for patellar tendonitis and 85 percent for hamstring injuries. Conditions treated encompass plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinopathy, jumper's knee or patellar tendinitis, hamstring muscle injuries, bursitis, calcific rotator cuff tendinitis, shoulder pain, tennis elbow, heel spurs, shin splints and others.

David Tucker, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Shockwave Centers of America and President of TENSnet, a leading supplier of chiropractic equipment, addressed equipment design considerations. "The Mark V Rolling Cart allows clinics to transport the system between rooms efficiently, supporting consistent delivery of shockwave therapy without workflow interruptions," he said.

Dr. Dan Ruitenbeek, Co-Founder of Shockwave Centers of America and owner of Explore Health & Wellness in Marietta, Georgia, spoke on practical application. "Training for SCOA practitioners combined with mobile equipment like the Mark V Rolling Cart helps maintain effective treatment protocols for a range of conditions across different clinical spaces," he noted.

The Mark V Rolling Cart integrates with the shockwave system to provide flexibility in multi-room facilities. Clinics can relocate the unit as needed while preserving treatment capabilities. This supports practices handling daily patient volumes involving soft tissue issues.

Shockwave Centers of America maintains a clinic directory covering multiple states and Puerto Rico. The resource assists patients in locating providers offering shockwave therapy administered by trained professionals. The network incorporates equipment options that benefit from mobility features for operational efficiency.

The non-invasive therapy requires no anesthesia or prolonged recovery. Sessions focus on precise energy delivery to targeted areas. Cumulative effects from multiple treatments contribute to tissue repair through enhanced blood flow and cellular activity.

Literature from extensive research informs protocols used in affiliated clinics. Outcomes for tendinopathies and trigger points demonstrate reactivation of healing processes. Treatments occur in outpatient settings, allowing patients to resume activities with little interruption.

Adjustable settings on the Mark V system accommodate different conditions. Frequency and intensity variations enable tailoring to patient needs. The rolling cart extends usability by simplifying relocation within facilities.

Shockwave Centers of America supplies equipment and training to support clinic operations. Emphasis remains on natural healing through radial shockwave applications. The Mark V Rolling Cart addresses logistical aspects of equipment use in varied environments.

Clinics seeking workflow optimization find mobile solutions relevant for therapy devices. The Mark V Rolling Cart reduces potential downtime during room transitions. This aids in scheduling and patient management.

Company training covers equipment operation, including mobility features. Practitioners learn assessment, planning and delivery techniques. This contributes to standardized care within the network.

The therapy reactivates stalled healing in chronic cases through microtrauma, bio-chemical release and pulse stimulation. Improved vascularization supplies nutrients to tissues. Applications range from shoulder and elbow issues to lower limb conditions.

Availability of the Mark V Rolling Cart supports integration in wellness and chiropractic practices. It maintains treatment consistency while adapting to facility layouts. Practitioners can focus on patient care with efficient equipment handling.

In detailing the Mark V Rolling Cart alongside shockwave therapy principles, Shockwave Centers of America provides context on clinical tools. The combination of training and mobile equipment underscores efforts toward reliable service delivery.

Shockwave Centers of America is the leading provider of shockwave therapy across the country. SCOA practitioners have received complete training assuring treatments are administered by experienced professionals. The company supports clinics with equipment options including the Mark V Rolling Cart for radial shockwave therapy applications in managing various conditions.

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For more information about Shockwave Centers of America™, contact the company here:



Shockwave Centers of America™

David Tucker: Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Shockwave Centers of America

561-300-3444

info@shockwavecenters.com

4880 Lower Roswell Road Suite 20

Marietta, GA, 30068