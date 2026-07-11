Ethereum Based New Crypto Pepeto Reports Exchange Launch Progress as Funding Climbs Past $10.4M





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto, the Ethereum-based project operating at the intersection of meme coin culture and DeFi utility, has reported meaningful progress on its exchange launch preparations as the Binance listing approaches. The zero-fee exchange and cross-chain bridge are now confirmed as built and tested.

At the same time, community backing has pushed total contributions past $10.4 million, with hundreds of new participants joining daily even during periods of broader market softness. This combination of delivered technical milestones and sustained support marks a notable step forward for the project.

What Is PEPETO and Its Growing Community

Pepeto is constructing a DeFi platform on Ethereum that prioritizes practical features over hype alone. The ecosystem includes a zero-fee exchange powered by the PEPETO token, a cross-chain bridge that connects Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with no gas costs for users, and an AI contract scanner that evaluates tokens before trades are completed. By linking platform activity directly to the token, the design aims to create a self-reinforcing loop where increased usage supports token demand over time.

The project has attracted considerable attention through its community growth.

Current Phase Price, Stage Progression and Platform Activity

The price in the current phase stands at $0.0000001882 and rises with each completed stage, while the project has set a higher target price for the planned listing. This staged structure allows the community to participate at progressively higher levels as milestones are reached and allocations fill.

A key element supporting ongoing participation is the staking program, which delivers 168% APY to qualifying holders from the early stages onward. This provides a mechanism for supporters to earn rewards while the platform continues development, helping sustain engagement through the pre-launch period. The combination of staking incentives and visible technical progress contributes to the daily influx of new participants.

Token Supply Structure and Allocation Details

PEPETO maintains a total supply of 420 trillion tokens, with 30% allocated to the current funding phase. This supply figure is identical to that of the original PEPE token, which launched in April 2023, reached a $1.6 billion market cap within weeks, and later peaked above $11 billion in December 2024 ( Coinmarketcap ).

The parallel is reinforced by the involvement of the original PEPE co-founder, who now leads Pepeto and brings direct experience from one of the most successful meme coin launches in recent years.

The fact that total contributions have already surpassed $10.4 million demonstrates sustained interest through the development phase. This backing, combined with a large portion of participants remaining active via staking, can provide a foundation of engaged holders as the project moves toward live operations and broader exchange availability.

Participation in the current phase is available directly through the official Pepeto website.

Exchange Infrastructure Build, Testing and Security Verification

Pepeto continues to execute its roadmap according to schedule. The zero-fee exchange and the cross-chain bridge have been built and tested under the technical leadership of a senior developer with prior Binance experience. With the original PEPE co-founder heading the team, the project benefits from both deep exchange infrastructure knowledge and proven community-building expertise. Having these core components fully functional before launch reduces execution risk and provides a working foundation rather than relying solely on future deliverables.

In parallel, the project has completed its SolidProof audit covering the relevant smart contracts. This independent review serves as an important verification step, confirming that security and code quality considerations have been addressed ahead of wider deployment. Audits of this nature are increasingly expected by participants and partners in the DeFi space and add a layer of transparency to the development process.

These updates occur at a time when demand for cost-efficient, interoperable, and more secure decentralized trading tools remains elevated. The ability to offer zero-fee trading on Ethereum while enabling gasless movement of assets across chains addresses two persistent challenges: high transaction costs during network congestion and fragmented liquidity across blockchains. The AI scanner further responds to the need for additional safeguards when interacting with new tokens, a common concern in fast-moving meme and DeFi environments.

Strategic Positioning and Next Steps

With core infrastructure now built, tested, and audited, Pepeto is positioned to advance toward the next phases of its roadmap, including the anticipated Binance listing and eventual platform launch. The project’s progress reflects a deliberate focus on delivering functional products while maintaining community momentum.

This approach aligns with evolving expectations in the cryptocurrency sector, where participants increasingly value visible technical execution alongside strong community signals.

As development continues, the combination of a zero-fee model, cross-chain capabilities, AI-enhanced security features, and an experienced leadership team provides Pepeto with a distinct profile in a competitive landscape.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO), visit the official website: https://pepetocoin.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.