Crypto News: Pepeto DeFi Exchange Nears Launch Following Audit Completion and Final Testing Phase





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto (PEPETO) has confirmed that its DeFi exchange is now in the final stretch before launch. The development team announced that both the exchange and its cross-chain bridge have been completed and are currently running through final testing.

This update follows the successful completion of a full smart contract audit by SolidProof , marking a clear technical milestone as the platform prepares for public availability.

Development Reaches Final Pre-Launch Stage

The project has stayed ahead of its internal schedule throughout the build process. With the core exchange and bridge now fully constructed, the team has moved into the final testing phase. This stage involves comprehensive validation of performance, security, and integration across all components under realistic operating conditions.

Reaching this point with operational products already in testing is a notable development achievement. Many platforms enter launch with technology that is still in earlier stages of completion. The current status provides a more mature foundation as the exchange moves closer to going live.

Zero-Fee Exchange at the Center of the Platform

The upcoming exchange operates on a zero-fee model powered by the native PEPETO token. This structure removes traditional trading fees for users executing swaps on the platform. By eliminating these costs, the design aims to support more active trading participation and reduce the cumulative expenses that traders often face on conventional decentralized exchanges.

The token serves as the central utility mechanism within the exchange ecosystem. All trading activity flows through this model, creating direct functional demand tied to actual platform usage. This approach mirrors established exchange token mechanics while being implemented within a new DeFi environment focused on accessibility and cost efficiency.

Cross-Chain Bridge Expands Platform Reach

A dedicated cross-chain bridge has been built to enable seamless asset movement across multiple blockchain networks without incurring gas costs for users. This functionality addresses a common limitation in decentralized finance, where liquidity and assets often remain fragmented across separate chains.

The bridge is designed to facilitate efficient transfers, allowing participants to move value between supported networks with minimal friction. By reducing or removing gas expenses during these operations, the feature seeks to improve the overall user experience and support broader interoperability as the platform launches.

AI Scanner Adds Security Layer to Trading

The platform includes an AI-powered scanner that reviews smart contracts before any swap is processed. This tool automatically evaluates contract code for potential risks or irregularities in real time. In the DeFi trading environment, where users frequently interact with third-party contracts, this pre-execution check provides an additional automated safeguard.

The scanner is integrated directly into the swap flow, creating a proactive security step that operates alongside the exchange and bridge. This combination of features is intended to deliver a more secure and streamlined trading process from the moment the platform becomes publicly accessible.

Technical Leadership Supports On-Schedule Progress

Development work has been directed by a senior developer with prior experience at Binance, working alongside the founding team. This technical leadership has contributed to maintaining development momentum and quality through the completion of the exchange and bridge.

The combination of experienced oversight and disciplined execution has allowed the project to deliver fully built products into the final testing phase. This level of preparedness at the pre-launch stage reflects focused engineering discipline as the exchange approaches its public debut.

Milestone Positions Platform for Launch

The completion of the SolidProof audit and the transition into final testing represent concrete progress toward the exchange launch. With both the exchange and bridge already operational in testing environments, the platform has moved beyond earlier development stages into active pre-launch validation.

This status provides a factual update on the current readiness of the core infrastructure. As final testing continues, the team remains focused on confirming stability and performance across all integrated components ahead of the platform becoming available to users.

For more information about Pepeto, visit the protocol’s website: http://pepetocoin.com

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