Artificial Intelligence is Reshaping the US Financial Market; EX DeFi Launches AI-Driven Trading Technology

New York City, NY, July 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the US financial market has been undergoing a new round of structural changes. With the continued surge in investment in artificial intelligence (AI), a large amount of international capital is flowing into US technology companies, while the US Treasury market faces pressure from factors such as widening fiscal deficits, increased bond supply, and persistently high long-term yields.





The market generally believes that global capital allocation patterns are changing, and the US financial market is thus entering a new stage of development. For decades, the US current account deficit has primarily relied on overseas official institutions purchasing US Treasury bonds for financing, a mechanism that has long supported the international status of the US dollar.

However, as global central banks gradually diversify their asset allocation, coupled with the continued expansion of the US fiscal deficit, some overseas investors are beginning to reduce their allocation to US Treasury bonds, preferring to invest in growth industries such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

AI Drives Financial Market Innovation

Driven by the wave of artificial intelligence, the US technology sector continues to attract international capital inflows. A recent study by Deutsche Bank indicates that in recent years, inflows of foreign capital into the US stock market have continued to grow, while inflows into US Treasury bonds have slowed relatively, creating a significant gap that indicates capital is gradually shifting towards technological innovation.

Meanwhile, US long-term Treasury yields remain high, and the market continues to focus on fiscal financing pressures, interest rate policy, and the future trajectory of the US dollar. Analysts believe that under the new capital flow pattern, the correlation between the technology industry, the stock market, and the US dollar is constantly strengthening, and artificial intelligence is becoming a key factor driving the development of the US financial market.

Against this backdrop, EX DeFi announced the launch of its AI-driven automated trading technology, combining artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and automated execution to provide users with a more intelligent and efficient trading experience.

According to EX DeFi, the system can analyze market prices, transaction data, technical indicators, and other multi-dimensional information in real time, and automatically execute trades based on user-preset strategies, improving market analysis efficiency while helping to optimize strategy execution processes.

EX DeFi stated that it will continue to advance its artificial intelligence technology research and development, continuously improving data analysis capabilities, automation levels, and platform performance to provide users with more intelligent and convenient trading assistance tools.

The Application of AI in Fintech Continues to Expand

In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a key development area for global financial institutions and technology companies. From massive data analysis and market trend identification to risk management and strategy optimization, AI is continuously improving the intelligence level of financial services.

Currently, EX DeFi's technological research and development is mainly focused on the following areas:

AI Market Data Analysis

Automated Trading Technology

Intelligent Risk Management

System Monitoring and Performance Optimization

Platform Infrastructure Upgrades

The company stated that it will continue to invest in research and development to continuously improve its AI analysis capabilities and enhance the overall operational efficiency and technical performance of the platform.

Continuously Improving the Platform Security System

Regarding platform security, EX DeFi has established a multi-layered security system covering data encryption, multi-factor authentication (2FA), real-time monitoring, automatic anomaly detection, and intelligent risk control, continuously improving platform stability and user account security.

The company stated that it will continue to optimize its security architecture and technology system in the future, using AI-assisted risk monitoring to continuously improve the platform's reliability and overall service quality.

Accessing the Platform

Users can create an account through EX DeFi's official website to explore available AI-driven trading solutions.

The company stated that registered users can view different types of AI-powered trading contract services and determine whether the technology aligns with their individual profit goals and risk tolerance.

Users should carefully read all relevant information before using any AI-powered fintech service.

About EX DeFi

EX DeFi is a fintech platform focused on AI applications, automated trading technology, and market data analysis. It is committed to providing users with smarter and more efficient trading and investment solutions through AI, big data analytics, and automation technologies.

Looking ahead, as AI continues to develop in the fintech field, EX DeFi stated it will continue to increase investment in technology research and development, continuously improving its AI analysis capabilities, platform infrastructure, and automated service system to provide users with a more intelligent, secure, and efficient fintech service experience.

For more information on EX DeFi's trading technology, please visit:

https://exdefi.com/

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