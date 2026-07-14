Major US Banks, ASML, and TSMC: EX DeFi Focuses on Earnings Season, AI Boom Faces Key Investment Test

New York City, NY, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the official start of the US Q2 earnings season, market focus is once again on major banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, as well as leading companies in the artificial intelligence industry chain, such as ASML and TSMC. This round of earnings reports will not only reflect the US economy and corporate profitability but will also serve as a crucial indicator of the sustainability of the AI ​​boom, while also influencing the overall risk appetite of global capital markets and digital financial asset markets.





The market generally expects major US banks to benefit from a higher interest rate environment, a recovering capital market, and increased M&A and IPO activity. However, given the already significant rise in stock prices, investors are paying closer attention to future earnings guidance. Meanwhile, the options market remains cautious overall, indicating that the market is prepared for volatility following earnings releases.

Artificial intelligence remains a key driver of the technology sector's rise. With the continued acceleration of global data center construction, Micron, ASML, and TSMC are expanding their investments, driving growth across the entire semiconductor industry chain. However, the valuations of these companies are relatively high, and whether their future performance can continue to meet market expectations will be a crucial factor in determining their stock price trends.

As key players in the global AI chip supply chain, TSMC and ASML's financial reports not only affect their own performance but may also impact the market performance of technology companies like Nvidia, Apple, and Broadcom, further influencing global capital flows. For the digital asset market, when market risk appetite increases, digital assets like Bitcoin often attract more investment, making this earnings season equally noteworthy for digital asset investors.

As market volatility intensifies, more and more investors are focusing on more diversified asset allocation strategies, seeking new investment opportunities across different markets such as stocks and digital assets. Against this backdrop, EX DeFi continues to advance the application of artificial intelligence technology in the digital asset field, providing users with smarter digital asset services through AI data analysis, intelligent strategy optimization, and automated management.

Artificial Intelligence Becomes an Important Tool for Digital Asset Investment

As the digital asset market continues to expand, artificial intelligence is gradually becoming an important tool for improving investment efficiency. In the face of a 24/7, highly volatile market environment, AI can quickly analyze price trends, trading volume, technical indicators, and macroeconomic market information. Combined with algorithmic models, it continuously optimizes strategies, providing investors with more timely and objective data analysis support.

Against this backdrop, EX DeFi launched its AI-powered automated trading technology, integrating artificial intelligence, data analysis, and automated execution capabilities into a unified platform. Users can choose different intelligent trading solutions based on their needs. The system will continuously analyze market changes according to preset strategies and automatically execute corresponding processes, improving trading efficiency while reducing the time costs of manual monitoring.

AI Continues to Drive Digital Finance Development

In recent years, artificial intelligence has become a significant driving force for the development of digital finance, widely applied in market analysis, risk management, strategy optimization, and automated trading. The EX DeFi platform is leveraging AI to enhance its data processing capabilities, providing more investors with a more intelligent and efficient digital asset management service experience.

EX DeFi stated that it is currently optimizing the platform in the following areas:

AI financial market data analysis

Automated trading and investment strategies

System monitoring and performance optimization

Intelligent risk management

Platform infrastructure upgrades

The company stated that it will continue to invest in artificial intelligence research and development to continuously improve the platform's analytical capabilities, operational efficiency, and overall user experience of digital financial services.

Continuously Improving Technology and Security Systems

While enhancing its intelligent trading capabilities, EX DeFi is also continuously strengthening its platform security. The platform employs multiple security mechanisms, including multi-layered data encryption, two-factor authentication (2FA), intelligent risk control, real-time monitoring, and abnormal behavior detection, to provide more comprehensive security for accounts, data, and digital assets.

The company stated that it will continue to improve its artificial intelligence technology, security architecture, and platform infrastructure to create a more stable, secure, and efficient digital asset service platform for global users.

Accessing the Platform

1. Users can register an account through the official EX DeFi platform . After registration, the platform will provide a trial quota, which can be used to experience the platform's AI-powered digital asset services and choose a suitable investment plan based on their needs.

2. The platform offers short-term, medium-term, and long-term AI investment plans. The cycles and return mechanisms of different products vary.

3. The platform recommends that users fully understand the product rules and service content before using any services, and allocate their investments reasonably based on their own investment goals and budget.

Conclusion

With the US earnings season in full swing, the performance and future prospects of major banks, ASML, TSMC, and other companies will further influence investment sentiment in the AI ​​industry, global capital markets, and digital asset markets. Against the backdrop of high valuations and high expectations, investors will pay more attention to corporate profitability, cash flow, and long-term growth potential.

Faced with a constantly changing market environment, AI is gradually becoming an important tool connecting traditional finance and the digital asset market. EX DeFi stated that it will continue to increase investment in AI technology research and development and platform construction, and continuously improve data analysis, intelligent strategies and digital asset services to provide users with a more intelligent and efficient digital asset investment experience.

For more information about the EX DeFi Smart Investment Program, please visit:

https://exdefi.com/

Official media contact: info@exdefi.com



