Palomino Laboratories Common Stock Commences Trading on the OTCQB VENTURE MARKET

GOLETA, Calif., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomino Laboratories, Inc. ( OTCQB: PALX ) ("Palomino" or the "Company"), an innovator in optical interconnect technologies designed to address the rapidly increasing bandwidth and energy-efficiency requirements of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and next-generation data centers, today announced that its common stock has begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol " PALX ." The Company's shares are also DTC eligible, enabling electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company.

The commencement of trading on the OTCQB represents an important milestone in Palomino's evolution as a public company, increasing the Company's visibility within the investment community while supporting its long-term strategy to execute its commercialization roadmap and pursue a future listing on a national securities exchange.

Jeffrey B. Shealy, Co-founder & CEO of Palomino Laboratories Inc., said, "The trading of our common stock under the PALX ticker marks an exciting milestone for our Company and our shareholders. As artificial intelligence continues to drive unprecedented demand for faster, lower-power and more scalable interconnect technologies, we believe Palomino is well positioned to help address the next generation of networking challenges." Mr. Shealy continued, "This milestone provides increased visibility within the capital markets while we remain focused on advancing our technology, strengthening strategic partnerships, and executing our long-term growth strategy."

Palomino Laboratories is developing advanced optical interconnect technologies intended to improve bandwidth, reduce latency, and significantly lower power consumption for AI infrastructure, enterprise networking, and high-performance computing applications. The Company believes the continued migration toward AI-driven computing architectures presents a substantial opportunity for innovative optical connectivity solutions.

Trading on the OTCQB provides investors with greater accessibility to the Company's shares while supporting Palomino's ongoing efforts to expand customer engagement, strategic relationships, and commercialization initiatives.

About Palomino Laboratories

Palomino is a data communications technology company headquartered in Goleta, California, focused on developing advanced optical interconnect solutions for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, enterprise networking, and next-generation data center applications. The Company is developing a way to move data faster and more efficiently using light from microLEDs instead of traditional copper wires. Its technology is built around Gallium Nitride (GaN) microLEDs - tiny light beams that can send data reliably and at high speeds while using much less energy. This is especially important for big, power-hungry systems like artificial intelligence "AI" servers, cloud computing platforms, and supercomputers.

For more information, please visit www.palominolabs.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors listed under "Risk Factors" in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.