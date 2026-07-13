Metaverse Market Surge: Entertainment Industry Set to Quadruple by 2032

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse in Entertainment Market by Offering, Technology, Entertainment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global metaverse in entertainment market is witnessing rapid expansion, forecasted to grow from USD 30.6 billion in 2026 to USD 121.9 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by substantial investments from gaming companies, media platforms, streaming providers, and technology vendors aiming to create immersive virtual entertainment environments.

The market's expansion is fueled by increasing consumer demand for interactive and real-time digital experiences across gaming, live events, sports, music concerts, and virtual cinemas. The adoption of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), blockchain, and artificial intelligence technologies is expediting the creation of persistent virtual entertainment ecosystems. Enhancements like digital avatars, virtual assets, NFTs, and virtual social spaces are offering new engagement and monetization opportunities.

MR Devices to Lead Growth

MR devices are poised for the fastest growth in this market, owing to their capacity to blend physical and virtual environments into immersive experiences. These devices heighten engagement across gaming, live events, virtual concerts, and interactive storytelling. The demand for realistic virtual interactions and advances in spatial computing are increasing MR device adoption.

Tech giants are heavily investing in mixed reality hardware and platforms. Notably, in February 2024, Apple Inc. launched Apple Vision Pro, incorporating mixed reality for immersive entertainment. Similarly, Meta Platforms, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation are expanding MR ecosystems through various immersive initiatives. These moves are increasing consumer interest in cutting-edge entertainment platforms.

Extended Reality (XR) Gains Market Share

XR is set to dominate the market share due to its pivotal role in creating interactive digital experiences across diverse entertainment formats. XR combines AR, VR, and MR to build engaging virtual environments. The escalating consumer demand for such experiences and technological advancements accelerate XR's global adoption.

Organizations are heavily investing in XR technology. Apple Vision Pro supports XR features, and Meta Platforms expands its XR offerings with Quest and Horizon platforms, underscoring the industry's aggressive push towards XR capabilities.

North America's Dominance

North America is expected to hold the largest market share, driven by a robust concentration of tech firms, gaming platforms, and entertainment providers. The region's quick adoption of VR, AR, MR, AI, and cloud computing is propelling immersive ecosystem development. Consumer appetite for virtual gaming and digital social experiences bolsters regional growth.

Strong digital infrastructure, high internet penetration, and substantial investments in spatial computing characterize the region. Companies like Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and NVIDIA are spearheading advancements in immersive hardware and virtual content ecosystems. Collaborations across gaming and media spectrums are commercializing new immersive experiences, maintaining North America's leadership position.

Breakdown of Primaries

Comprehensive interviews were conducted with CEOs, technology directors, and executives across organizations in the metaverse in entertainment market:

By Company: Tier I - 34%, Tier II - 43%, and Tier III - 23%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 50%, Directors - 30%, and others - 20%

By Region: North America - 25%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 30%, Middle East & Africa - 5%, and Latin America - 5%

The report outlines major vendors in the market, including Roblox, Epic Games, Meta, Microsoft, Take-Two Interactive, Electronic Arts, Apple, Sony Group Corporation, Google, Unity Technologies, Deloitte, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), DPVR, and Capgemini.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $30.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $121.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Evolution of Gaming Platforms Into Persistent Social Entertainment Ecosystems Expanding Creator Monetization Models Increasing Launch of Immersive MR and VR Devices



Challenges

Limited Interoperability Across Virtual Platforms Delivering Stable Real-Time Performance During Large-Scale Virtual Events and Immersive Entertainment Experiences



Case Studies

Accenture Enabled Changi Airport Group to Build Changiverse On Roblox For Immersive Digital Engagement Monks Enabled Meta and NBA to Deliver Immersive VR Sports Viewing Experiences Deloitte Enabled Diageo to Deliver Immersive VR & AR Concert Experience For Johnnie Walker



Industry Trends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business



Opportunities

Expanding Integration of Entertainment IPs Into Virtual Worlds Expanding In-World Advertising, Branded Experiences, and Virtual Commerce Models



Companies Profiled

Roblox

Epic Games

Meta

Microsoft

Take-Two Interactive

Electronics Arts

Apple

Sony

Google

Unity Technologies

Deloitte

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

DPVR

Capgemini

Pimax

Rokid

Magic Leap

Tencent

Netease

Valve

HTC Corporation

TCL

Samsung Electronics

Bytedance

Xreal

Decentraland

Niantic

VRChat

Sandbox

Uplandme, Inc.

Play For Dream

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4c893z

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