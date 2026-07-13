Metaverse Market Surge: Entertainment Industry Set to Quadruple by 2032

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse in Entertainment Market by Offering, Technology, Entertainment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metaverse in entertainment market is witnessing rapid expansion, forecasted to grow from USD 30.6 billion in 2026 to USD 121.9 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by substantial investments from gaming companies, media platforms, streaming providers, and technology vendors aiming to create immersive virtual entertainment environments.
The market's expansion is fueled by increasing consumer demand for interactive and real-time digital experiences across gaming, live events, sports, music concerts, and virtual cinemas. The adoption of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), blockchain, and artificial intelligence technologies is expediting the creation of persistent virtual entertainment ecosystems. Enhancements like digital avatars, virtual assets, NFTs, and virtual social spaces are offering new engagement and monetization opportunities.
MR Devices to Lead Growth
MR devices are poised for the fastest growth in this market, owing to their capacity to blend physical and virtual environments into immersive experiences. These devices heighten engagement across gaming, live events, virtual concerts, and interactive storytelling. The demand for realistic virtual interactions and advances in spatial computing are increasing MR device adoption.
Tech giants are heavily investing in mixed reality hardware and platforms. Notably, in February 2024, Apple Inc. launched Apple Vision Pro, incorporating mixed reality for immersive entertainment. Similarly, Meta Platforms, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation are expanding MR ecosystems through various immersive initiatives. These moves are increasing consumer interest in cutting-edge entertainment platforms.
Extended Reality (XR) Gains Market Share
XR is set to dominate the market share due to its pivotal role in creating interactive digital experiences across diverse entertainment formats. XR combines AR, VR, and MR to build engaging virtual environments. The escalating consumer demand for such experiences and technological advancements accelerate XR's global adoption.
Organizations are heavily investing in XR technology. Apple Vision Pro supports XR features, and Meta Platforms expands its XR offerings with Quest and Horizon platforms, underscoring the industry's aggressive push towards XR capabilities.
North America's Dominance
North America is expected to hold the largest market share, driven by a robust concentration of tech firms, gaming platforms, and entertainment providers. The region's quick adoption of VR, AR, MR, AI, and cloud computing is propelling immersive ecosystem development. Consumer appetite for virtual gaming and digital social experiences bolsters regional growth.
Strong digital infrastructure, high internet penetration, and substantial investments in spatial computing characterize the region. Companies like Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and NVIDIA are spearheading advancements in immersive hardware and virtual content ecosystems. Collaborations across gaming and media spectrums are commercializing new immersive experiences, maintaining North America's leadership position.
Breakdown of Primaries
Comprehensive interviews were conducted with CEOs, technology directors, and executives across organizations in the metaverse in entertainment market:
- By Company: Tier I - 34%, Tier II - 43%, and Tier III - 23%
- By Designation: C-Level Executives - 50%, Directors - 30%, and others - 20%
- By Region: North America - 25%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 30%, Middle East & Africa - 5%, and Latin America - 5%
The report outlines major vendors in the market, including Roblox, Epic Games, Meta, Microsoft, Take-Two Interactive, Electronic Arts, Apple, Sony Group Corporation, Google, Unity Technologies, Deloitte, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), DPVR, and Capgemini.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$30.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$121.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|26.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
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- Evolution of Gaming Platforms Into Persistent Social Entertainment Ecosystems
- Expanding Creator Monetization Models
- Increasing Launch of Immersive MR and VR Devices
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Challenges
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- Limited Interoperability Across Virtual Platforms
- Delivering Stable Real-Time Performance During Large-Scale Virtual Events and Immersive Entertainment Experiences
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Case Studies
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- Accenture Enabled Changi Airport Group to Build Changiverse On Roblox For Immersive Digital Engagement
- Monks Enabled Meta and NBA to Deliver Immersive VR Sports Viewing Experiences
- Deloitte Enabled Diageo to Deliver Immersive VR & AR Concert Experience For Johnnie Walker
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Industry Trends
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- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
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Opportunities
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- Expanding Integration of Entertainment IPs Into Virtual Worlds
- Expanding In-World Advertising, Branded Experiences, and Virtual Commerce Models
Companies Profiled
- Roblox
- Epic Games
- Meta
- Microsoft
- Take-Two Interactive
- Electronics Arts
- Apple
- Sony
- Unity Technologies
- Deloitte
- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- DPVR
- Capgemini
- Pimax
- Rokid
- Magic Leap
- Tencent
- Netease
- Valve
- HTC Corporation
- TCL
- Samsung Electronics
- Bytedance
- Xreal
- Decentraland
- Niantic
- VRChat
- Sandbox
- Uplandme, Inc.
- Play For Dream
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4c893z
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