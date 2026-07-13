Conversation Intelligence Software Market Projected to Reach $92.54 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Conversation Intelligence Software Market was valued at USD 21.92 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 92.54 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.49% over the forecast period.

Conversation intelligence software entails AI-powered platforms that record, transcribe, analyze, and draw out insights from voice and text-based business conversations such as sales calls, customer service interactions, virtual conferences, and internal conversations. The true disruption that comes with this technology comes about due to the fact that this software converts unstructured and until now untapped verbal exchanges into insights on how effective a sales process is, customer sentiments, any compliance concerns, and areas of efficiency. This technology consists of automatic speech recognition, natural language processing, and machine learning algorithms applied to millions of conversations, making this an insight tool that did not exist a decade ago.





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AI-Powered Sales Performance Management and Regulatory Compliance Requirements Accelerate Market Growth

The change from intuition-driven to data-driven sales management is the biggest commercial imperative when it comes to conversation intelligence. Using artificial intelligence to analyze conversations gives revenue operations managers clear insight into the unique conversational behaviors and competitive positioning responses that differentiate the top salespeople from the average salespeople in ways that no other methods can match.

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Software dominated the conversation intelligence software market with 78.30% share in 2025, driven by per-user subscription fees creating predictable recurring revenue across Gong.io, Chorus.ai, Salesloft, and CallRail platforms, with high switching costs sustained by AI models trained on each organization's specific deal vocabulary, competitive terminology, and objection patterns that take months to accumulate. Services are growing as enterprise deployments requiring CRM integration, telephony connectivity, data governance, and industry-specific AI model customization create professional services revenue supplementing software subscriptions across complex implementation programmes.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based deployment dominated the market with 86.40% share in 2025 and is also the fastest growing at a CAGR of 9.10%, reflecting the delivery model's scalability, rapid deployment, and seamless integration with CRM platforms whose connectivity is a baseline enterprise expectation making cloud the overwhelmingly preferred specification across both large enterprise and growing SME deployment contexts.

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises dominated the market with 58.10% share in 2025, driven by extensive sales team scale, complex multi-stakeholder deal environments, and revenue operations investment in data-driven performance management replacing anecdotal coaching with AI-powered conversation analytics across global sales organizations. SMEs are growing as platform pricing improvements and ease of deployment democratize access to conversation intelligence tools previously economically viable only for enterprise-scale deployments.

By Application

Sales Enablement & Coaching maintained their position as the leading application in 2025 by virtue of being the first-ever use case to deliver 20-35% uplifts in quota achievement and forecast accuracy among early adopters that delivered strong business value propositions that resulted in widespread enterprise adoption. The growth of Compliance & Risk Management is fueled by the regulatory mandates around FCA consumer duty, SEC electronic communication record-keeping changes, and HIPAA voice interactions for healthcare firms.

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Regional Insights:

North America region led the global conversation intelligence software market in 2025, with 40.30% of global revenues driven by the world's most mature sales technology ecosystem where Salesforce, HubSpot, and Microsoft Dynamics CRM systems are the backbone of conversation intelligence solutions along with Gong.io, Chorus.ai, Salesloft, Invoca, and CallRail, which generate the bulk of their revenues from their North American domestic presence.

The U.S. Conversation Intelligence Software Market accounted for approximately USD 7.42 Billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 28.76 Billion by 2035 growing at a CAGR of approximately 14.53%. The United States dominates due to its highest enterprise adoption of AI software solutions, change from intuition to data-based sales management, thus driving highest per organization installation numbers, along with growing installation of CallMiner and Verint Systems solutions in federal and state government agencies for service quality assurance and compliance monitoring.

Europe Conversation Intelligence Software Market was estimated to be around USD 0.90 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 4.09 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of approximately 16.35%. The United Kingdom tops Europe's revenues on the basis of the high regulation and AI adoption in the country's huge financial services industry while France and the Netherlands provide secondary support in terms of revenues.

Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing regional conversation intelligence software market on the back of the huge enterprise digital transformation spending in China, the high need for customer interaction analysis in the BPO and IT services sector in India and the huge spending on enterprise technologies and contact center technologies in Japan, South Korea and Australia. China contributes roughly 38.47% of revenues in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players:

Gong.io Inc.

Chorus.ai (ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.)

Salesloft Inc.

Invoca Inc.

CallRail Inc.

CallMiner Inc.

Dialpad Inc.

Talkdesk Inc.

Salesforce Inc. (Einstein Conversation Insights)

NICE Systems Ltd.

Verint Systems Inc.

Contentsquare (Loris AI)

People.ai Inc.

ExecVision (MediaFly Inc.)

LevelAI Inc.

Tethr Inc.

VoiceOps Inc.

Avoma Inc.

SentiSum Ltd.

Substrata Inc.

Recent Developments:

2025: Gong.io expanded its AI-powered deal intelligence with multi-thread relationship tracking across all stakeholders in complex B2B deals, advancing revenue intelligence from individual call analysis toward account-level conversation data integration.

2025: CallMiner and Verint Systems reported growing federal and state government agency deployments of their conversation intelligence platforms for citizen service quality assurance and operational efficiency improvement.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Conversation Intelligence Adoption & Enterprise Deployment Workflow Analysis – helps you understand platform adoption patterns across sales enablement and government citizen service environments globally.

– helps you understand platform adoption patterns across sales enablement and government citizen service environments globally. AI Transcription & NLP Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate advancements in speech recognition accuracy and CRM auto-population accuracy across competing conversation intelligence platform offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in speech recognition accuracy and CRM auto-population accuracy across competing conversation intelligence platform offerings. Sales Coaching & Compliance Application Technology Metrics – helps you assess the commercial advantages of revenue intelligence platform convergence and multi-stakeholder B2B relationship tracking across enterprise procurement channels.

– helps you assess the commercial advantages of revenue intelligence platform convergence and multi-stakeholder B2B relationship tracking across enterprise procurement channels. Generative AI & Regulatory Compliance Demand Insights – helps you identify opportunities related to AI-automated CRM data entry productivity gains and government citizen service conversation analytics driving above-baseline market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to AI-automated CRM data entry productivity gains and government citizen service conversation analytics driving above-baseline market growth. Enterprise AI Investment & Privacy Regulation Tracker – helps you uncover trends in GDPR conversation recording consent framework development and CRM platform integration ecosystem expansion influencing competitive dynamics across the global conversation intelligence software market.

– helps you uncover trends in GDPR conversation recording consent framework development and CRM platform integration ecosystem expansion influencing competitive dynamics across the global conversation intelligence software market. Generative AI & Vertical Compliance Innovation Analysis – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from post-call CRM automation reducing administrative time by 70-90% and future AI conversation technologies transforming enterprise sales and service performance management globally.

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