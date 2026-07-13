Airwheel Launches AI Cabin Suitcase, a Luxury Electric Rideable 20inch Carry on Hand Suitcase for Next-Generation Smart Travel Suitcase

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airwheel recently announced the launch of its latest AI Cabin Suitcase, introducing a new generation of intelligent travel solutions designed to transform how people move through airports, cities, and everyday journeys. For decades, luggage has remained largely unchanged. Manufacturers introduced lighter materials, stronger shells, smoother wheels, and more refined craftsmanship, yet the fundamental role of a suitcase has never evolved. Whether carrying premium luggage or a traditional Luxury Suitcase, travelers still spend countless hours pulling heavy bags through airports, railway stations, convention centers, hotels, and city streets.

Airwheel believes the suitcase should no longer be a passive container.

Instead, it should become an intelligent mobility companion that actively assists travelers throughout every stage of their journey.





Guided by this vision, Airwheel has spent years developing a new generation of AI Suitcase technology that combines the practicality of a premium Cabin Suitcase, the convenience of an Electric Suitcase, the freedom of a Rideable Suitcase, and the intelligence of a fully connected Smart Suitcase into a single travel platform.

Rather than simply storing personal belongings, an Airwheel suitcase helps people move farther, faster, and more comfortably while remaining connected throughout the trip.

This philosophy represents far more than product innovation. It reflects a new understanding of what travel equipment should become in the age of artificial intelligence.

Rethinking the 20inch Hand Suitcase for the AI Era

As transportation infrastructure continues to expand worldwide, travelers are spending more time walking inside airports than ever before. International terminals stretch across enormous distances. High-speed railway stations connect multiple platforms through long transfer corridors. Convention centers often require visitors to walk several kilometers each day. Family vacations involve managing luggage, children, backpacks, shopping bags, and mobile devices simultaneously.

By integrating intelligent electric mobility, smart interaction, portable power, connected software, precision location services, and premium industrial design into one device, Airwheel has transformed the conventional carry-on suitcase into an intelligent travel companion capable of adapting to different travel scenarios throughout an entire journey.

Whether navigating a busy airport, commuting across a business district, attending an international exhibition, exploring a new city, or enjoying a family vacation, the suitcase becomes an active participant in the travel experience instead of simply following behind its owner.

Over more than a decade of continuous R&D, Airwheel has integrated industrial design, electric mobility, intelligent control systems, connected software, battery technology, and human-centered engineering into one seamless travel experience. Today, Airwheel has emerged as a global leader in intelligent mobility innovation, with a portfolio of more than 600 patents and products sold across 68 countries and regions. serving business travelers, commuters, families, students, and technology enthusiasts around the world.





Its innovations have also received international recognition from many of the world's most respected design and innovation organizations, including the German Design Award, IDEA Awards, A' Design Award, MUSE Design Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, DNA Paris Design Awards, Berlin Design Awards, Asian Design Awards, French Design Awards, iLuxury Awards, and numerous other global competitions.

These awards recognize more than elegant design. They reflect Airwheel's ability to combine artificial intelligence, intelligent interaction, electric transportation, and premium craftsmanship into products that redefine modern travel.

More Than a Smart Suitcase

Every Airwheel AI Suitcase is designed to perform multiple roles throughout an entire journey. It serves as a premium Cabin Suitcase during flights, transforms into an Electric Suitcase for efficient personal mobility, functions as a connected Smart Suitcase through its companion app, and delivers the comfort and refinement expected from a modern Luxury Suitcase.

Some fly internationally every week. Others commute across the city, take weekend getaways, or travel with children.





These diverse travel scenarios have shaped every generation of Airwheel products, resulting in one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios of AI Suitcase, Smart Suitcase, Rideable Suitcase, Electric Suitcase, and Cabin Suitcase solutions.

Airwheel SE3SXD Ai Suitcase —The Flagship Luxury 20inch hand suitcase for the Next Generation of Travel

Leading the portfolio is the Airwheel SE3SXD, the company's most advanced AI Suitcase and flagship Luxury Suitcase.

Designed for frequent flyers, business executives, technology enthusiasts, and premium travelers, the SE3SXD introduces Airwheel's latest intelligent riding system. With a single touch, the motorized front wheel automatically extends while the intelligent riding handle rises and locks into position, allowing the suitcase to transition from luggage to personal transportation in seconds.

By eliminating manual adjustments, the SE3SXD delivers a smoother, more intuitive travel experience that reflects the growing role of automation in consumer electronics.

With a riding speed of up to 9.9 km/h, Apple Find My integration, a removable airline-compliant battery, USB charging, RGB ambient lighting, and intelligent app connectivity, the SE3SXD combines the convenience of a premium Cabin Suitcase with the mobility of an advanced Rideable Suitcase.

It represents Airwheel's vision of how AI can simplify travel—not by adding complexity, but by making every interaction feel effortless.

Airwheel SE3SX Cabin Suitcase — Proven Technology for Premium Business Travel

For travelers seeking a refined balance between innovation and reliability, the Airwheel SE3SX offers a mature intelligent mobility solution developed through years of product evolution.

Its clean industrial design, premium finish, and award-winning engineering make it particularly well suited to executive travel, international exhibitions, business conferences, and frequent air travel.

The integrated riding handle deploys smoothly for intuitive operation, while intelligent app connectivity, Apple Find My support, USB charging, and stable electric riding provide an efficient travel experience throughout busy airports and urban business districts.

Recognized by multiple international design and innovation awards, the SE3SX demonstrates how a modern Smart Suitcase can seamlessly combine elegant aesthetics, intelligent technology, and practical everyday functionality.

Airwheel SE3SL+ Airport Suitcase — Everyday Smart Mobility for Modern Travelers

Designed as one of Airwheel's most versatile models, the SE3SL+ delivers an ideal balance of intelligent features, premium design, and everyday practicality.

Whether traveling for business, enjoying a weekend getaway, commuting through the city, or taking a family vacation, the SE3SL+ adapts naturally to changing travel scenarios.

Its standard 20-inch cabin size allows it to function as a convenient Cabin Suitcase, while its electric riding capability transforms it into a highly practical Electric Suitcase whenever longer walking distances arise.

Equipped with intelligent app management, USB charging, Apple Find My compatibility, and a removable airline-approved battery, the SE3SL+ has earned numerous international design awards and become one of Airwheel's most widely appreciated intelligent travel solutions.

Airwheel SE3S Smart Suitcase — The Rideable Suitcase That Helped Define an Industry

Some products introduce a new category. Others become the benchmark that defines it.

The Airwheel SE3S is one of those products.

Since its introduction, the SE3S has established itself as one of the world's most recognizable Rideable Suitcase designs, earning international acclaim through prestigious awards including the German Design Award, A' Design Award, MUSE Design Awards, DNA Paris Design Awards, and several other global honors.

Powered by a high-performance 250W brushless motor, the SE3S reaches speeds of up to 13 km/h, delivering confident performance across airports, railway stations, university campuses, business parks, and exhibition venues.

Its extended wheelbase and optimized chassis provide enhanced stability over a variety of surfaces, allowing travelers to move comfortably while carrying everything they need.

For many travelers around the world, the SE3S has become far more than an Electric Suitcase—it has become a symbol of a smarter, more effortless way to travel.

Airwheel SE3MiniT Boarding Suitcase — Lightweight Smart Mobility for Everyday Adventures

Not every journey requires maximum speed. For many travelers, portability, simplicity, and style matter just as much.

Designed for students, urban commuters, weekend travelers, and younger users, the Airwheel SE3miniT embraces a minimalist design philosophy while delivering the intelligent features travelers use most.

Its lightweight construction, clean industrial aesthetics, and compact 20-inch carry-on dimensions make it easy to bring onboard most flights, while the integrated riding system provides smooth electric mobility at speeds of up to 8.8 km/h.

With a spacious interior, USB charging, a removable airline-compliant battery, and smart connectivity, the SE3miniT offers an ideal balance between a practical Cabin Suitcase, a stylish Smart Suitcase, and an everyday Electric Suitcase for modern city life.

Airwheel SE3T — A Large-Capacity Rideable Suitcase for Extended Travel

For longer journeys, additional storage becomes just as important as mobility.

The Airwheel SE3T combines a spacious 24-inch luggage compartment with Airwheel's intelligent riding technology, creating a premium Rideable Suitcase for travelers who need both capacity and convenience.

With approximately 48 liters of storage space, the SE3T easily accommodates clothing and travel essentials for extended business trips, family vacations, or international holidays.

Powered by a high-performance electric drive system capable of reaching 13 km/h, it helps reduce the physical effort of transporting larger luggage through airports, railway stations, hotels, and exhibition centers—making long-distance travel significantly more comfortable.

Airwheel SQ3S Kids suitcase — Inspiring the Next Generation of Family Travel

Designed specifically for children, the Airwheel SQ3S transforms a traditional children's suitcase into an engaging travel companion that combines luggage, entertainment, and personal mobility.

Young travelers can comfortably ride at speeds of up to 6.5 km/h, allowing them to keep pace with parents while reducing fatigue during long walks through airports, railway stations, and tourist attractions.

Built-in speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, and child-friendly ergonomics create a more enjoyable travel experience, while the suitcase continues to function as practical luggage for clothing, toys, and personal belongings.

For families, the SQ3S represents more than a children's suitcase—it is a thoughtfully designed mobility solution that makes shared journeys easier, safer, and more enjoyable.

Technology That Makes Every Journey Smarter

Across its entire product portfolio, Airwheel follows one consistent philosophy:

Technology should simplify travel—not complicate it.

Whether travelers choose a flagship AI Suitcase, a premium Luxury Suitcase, a versatile Smart Suitcase, an efficient Electric Suitcase, or an innovative Rideable Suitcase, every product is designed to reduce physical effort while improving comfort, convenience, and freedom of movement.

From airport terminals and high-speed railway stations to business districts, university campuses, shopping centers, resorts, and international exhibitions, Airwheel products adapt naturally to the way people travel today.

Instead of asking travelers to adjust to technology, Airwheel designs technology that adapts to travelers.

Driving the Future of Intelligent Mobility

Behind every Airwheel product lies years of engineering expertise and continuous innovation.

With more than 600 international patents, a presence in 68 countries and regions, and recognition from many of the world's leading design organizations, Airwheel continues to push the boundaries of intelligent mobility.

The company sees the AI Suitcase not as a standalone product, but as the beginning of a broader transformation in travel technology.

As artificial intelligence, connected devices, robotics, and personal mobility continue to converge, luggage will evolve from a passive container into an intelligent companion capable of understanding user needs, supporting movement, and seamlessly connecting physical travel with the digital world.

This vision is already becoming reality.

Through continuous innovation in intelligent interaction, electric mobility, connected ecosystems, and premium industrial design, Airwheel is helping define the next generation of travel—where every journey is smarter, more efficient, and more enjoyable.

About Airwheel

Airwheel is a global technology company specializing in intelligent mobility and smart travel solutions. The company's portfolio includes award-winning AI Suitcases, Smart Suitcases, Electric Suitcases, Rideable Suitcases, premium Cabin Suitcases, and other innovative mobility products designed for business travel, urban commuting, family vacations, and everyday transportation.

Driven by continuous research and development, Airwheel has built a global portfolio of more than 600 patents and distributes its products across 68 countries and regions. Its innovations have received numerous international honors, including the German Design Award, IDEA Awards, A' Design Award, MUSE Design Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, DNA Paris Design Awards, Berlin Design Awards, Asian Design Awards, and many others.

Looking ahead, Airwheel remains committed to integrating artificial intelligence, intelligent mobility, and connected technologies to create smarter, safer, and more human-centered travel experiences for users around the world.

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Company: Airwheel

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Email: Jonas@airwheel.net

Website: https://www.airwheel.net