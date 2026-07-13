Ninepoint Partners Appoints Tony Genua to Lead Global Equities

TORONTO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada’s leading independent investment managers today announced the appointment of Tony Genua as Lead Manager of the Ninepoint Global Select Fund, effective immediately. The move reunites him with Sam Mitter and Jonathan Lo, two members of the growth-equity team he built during his years at AGF Investments.

Genua has managed growth-equity mandates for retail and institutional clients for more than four decades, building concentrated, high-conviction portfolios of market leaders through a bottom-up process. He joins Ninepoint after nearly two decades at AGF Investments, where he was Senior Vice-President and led the growth equity team. There he managed AGF American Growth, alongside the AGF Global Select and AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap mandates, which together earned multiple Lipper and FundGrade A+ awards. At his departure in November 2024, Genua was responsible for more than $16 billion in equity assets.

“Tony is one of the most accomplished growth investors in Canada, with four decades managing these mandates through every kind of market,” said John Wilson, Co-CEO of Ninepoint Partners. “Bringing him here to lead and reunite with our Growth Equities team, including Sam and Jonathan, is a real win for our investors.”

"Sam, Jonathan and I had a lot of success together at AGF," said Tony Genua. “I'm looking forward to working with them again to construct an actively managed growth portfolio that brings together Ninepoint's best global investment ideas in a high conviction, go-anywhere strategy.”

The Ninepoint Global Select Fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of global companies across regions, sectors and market capitalizations. Mutual Fund series are available on FundServ and the ETF series is trading on the TSX under the ticker GBSL.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8.2 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

Neil Ross

416-945-6227

nross@ninepoint.com

Media Inquiries:

Longacre Square Partners

Andy Radia/Emma Rosh

Ninepoint@longacresquare.com

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the “Funds”).

The Ninepoint Global Select Fund is generally exposed to the following risks. See the simplified prospectus of the Fund for a description of these risks; Concentration risk; Credit risk; Currency risk; Cybersecurity risk; Derivatives Risk; Emerging markets risk; Exchange traded funds risk; Foreign investment risk; Halted trading of ETF Series risk; Inflation risk; Interest rate risk; Liquidity risk; Market risk; Regulatory risk; Securities lending, repurchase and reverse repurchase transactions risk; Series risk; Short selling risk; Small company risk; Specific issuer risk; Tax risk; Trading price of ETF Series risk.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation to purchase securities of the Funds. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not a resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

.