Timbercreek Financial to Release Q2 2026 Results July 29; Conference Call Scheduled July 30

TORONTO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 after market close. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 30, 2026 to discuss results with analysts and investors.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webinar Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89713031715?pwd=C5LpBbH3xINmsAlbfphdA4R7aquHMA.1

Webinar ID: 897 1303 1715

Passcode: 1234

To join by telephone (higher quality audio):

Canada: +1 780 666 0144 | +1 204 272 7920 | +1 438 809 7799 | +1 587 328 1099 | +1 647 374 4685 |

+1 647 558 0588 | +1 778 907 2071

International numbers: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbE03DvhIf

Speakers will receive a separate webinar link.

The playback of the conference call will also be available on www.timbercreekfinancial.com following the call.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

For further information, please contact: