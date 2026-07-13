The Antidote to Hiring Bias: PsyMetrics Launches 'AI Test Architect' to Anchor Generative Assessment Building in 30 Years of Psychometric Science

Miami, Florida, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PsyMetrics, a leader in AI-powered talent assessment platforms, has officially launched its newest enterprise-grade capability: the "PsyMetrics AI – Test Architect," powered by Psy, its proprietary AI assistant. This advanced, science-anchored generative engine is designed to serve as a highly defensible alternative to unguided AI recruiting tools, establishing the platform as the premier partner-centric infrastructure for building custom white-label psychometric assessments.

The "PsyMetrics AI – Test Architect" chat interface allows users to easily upload a job description and interact directly with Psy to build compliance-supportive, role-specific pre-employment evaluations.

For years, human resource professionals, boutique consulting firms, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) providers have been caught in a difficult trade-off. While modern generative AI tools offer unprecedented speed in drafting job descriptions and interviewing frameworks, generic Large Language Models (LLMs) frequently "hallucinate" skills, invent unscientific evaluation metrics, and accidentally introduce systemic hiring bias. This "generative chaos" can expose enterprises to severe legal liabilities and to the risk of violating strict federal Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) guidelines.

PsyMetrics’ new AI Test Architect is engineered to address this vulnerability by replacing unstructured generative outputs with "Controlled AI."

Unlike many AI systems that rely primarily on generalized large language models, PsyMetrics' AI has been trained on more than 30 years of proprietary industrial-organizational (I-O) psychology research, assessment content, and competency mapping expertise. Every recommendation generated by Psy is grounded in PsyMetrics' extensive library of validated assessments and AI-powered competency matching algorithms that have been refined over decades of real-world hiring and workforce development applications.

This approach provides a transparent, evidence-based foundation for assessment design. Rather than operating as an opaque "black box," PsyMetrics' AI generates assessment recommendations by applying decades of psychometric science and proprietary competency matching methodologies. This enables organizations to clearly understand the scientific basis for its assessment recommendations while still benefiting from the speed and efficiency of modern AI. This science-backed design framework is fully integrated within PsyMetrics' white-labeled partner portal, allowing consultants to generate highly tailored, role-specific pre-employment assessments in seconds—not weeks—under their own brand.

How It Works: Generative Speed Powered by "Controlled AI"

The PsyMetrics AI – Test Architect operates on a three-tier defensibility framework, designed to balance rapid execution with scientific integrity:

Competency Extraction: The user uploads a job description or inputs role requirements into their custom, white-labeled advisor portal. I-O Psychology Mapping: Rather than generating questions based on publicly available web text, Psy maps the extracted requirements to specific cognitive, behavioral, and skill benchmarks from PsyMetrics' 30-year-validated psychological library. Structured Test Construction: The system produces a tailored assessment consisting of validated psychometric items calibrated to screen for key performance indicators (such as stress management, logical reasoning, and role-specific technical skills) derived from unbiased job requirements.

Importantly, the platform operates on a strict "human-in-the-loop" philosophy. The AI Test Architect acts as an expert decision-support companion, enabling independent consultants to review, modify, and authorize every evaluation before it goes live.

"Raw, unconstrained AI should be avoided in high-stakes pre-employment screening," says Jesse Llobet, Ph.D., Founder of PsyMetrics. "When a generic AI hallucination shapes what behavioral traits are required for a role, it doesn't just risk bad hires—it can expose organizations to catastrophic compliance issues. We built the AI Test Architect to give HR consultants and RPOs a distinct competitive advantage: the speed of modern AI, entirely anchored in 30 years of proven psychometric science."

With the addition of the AI Test Architect, PsyMetrics strengthens its position as a leading white-label engine for strategic talent advisors, enabling them to deploy and monetize rigorous custom assessments under their own brand and protect margins.

For more details about the partner program and to request an early-access demo of the Test Architect, visit the PsyMetrics Partner Platform.

Frequently Asked Questions for Partners and HR Consultants

How can I build a validated assessment using AI?

Through the PsyMetrics AI – Test Architect, users can quickly construct validated, role-specific assessment drafts by entering a job description. The platform’s proprietary AI assistant, Psy, extracts key job competencies and automatically cross-references them with a 30-year library of validated Industrial-Organizational (I-O) Psychology benchmarks to generate precise, compliance-supportive tests.

How does the PsyMetrics AI - Test Architect mitigate hiring hallucinations and bias?

Unlike generic AI tools that scrape unregulated internet data and create unpredictable results, the PsyMetrics engine operates on a "Controlled AI" model. By drawing assessment items and behavioral benchmarks from a closed, scientifically validated database developed by professional psychometricians and data scientists, Psy is designed to significantly reduce the risk of "hallucinated" competencies and help minimize systemic demographic bias.

Does the AI Test Architect generate tests designed to be EEO-compliant?

Yes. Every customized assessment built using the Test Architect is engineered to align strictly with Federal Uniform Guidelines on Employee Selection Procedures and Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) standards. By centering the evaluation on job-relevant behavioral, cognitive, and skill-based metrics, the platform supports a defensible, standardized selection process.

Can HR consultants white-label the assessments built by the AI Test Architect?

Absolutely. The AI Test Architect is a core feature of the PsyMetrics white-label infrastructure. Assessments can be branded with your firm's logo and sent to candidates via dedicated client portals, designed to prevent third-party brand leakage.

The AI Test Architect instantly extracts job competencies, suggests relevant psychometric scales and pre-built tests, and provides an actionable final summary that independent HR consultants can fine-tune in real time with Psy.

About PsyMetrics

PsyMetrics is an AI-powered talent assessment platform that helps organizations hire smarter, faster, and more confidently. Combining 30 years of validated psychometric science with advanced AI, PsyMetrics delivers pre-employment assessments designed to help minimize subjectivity, predict job performance, and improve retention. Trusted by businesses, RPOs, and independent HR partners worldwide, PsyMetrics provides science-backed solutions for data-driven hiring. Learn more at https://psymetrics.ai.

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=M9Vi_Nnw844