Zignal Labs Expands Protective Intelligence Capabilities Through Strategic Partnership with Reality Defender

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zignal Labs, a leader in agentic intelligence for national security and security operations, today announced a strategic partnership with Reality Defender, the leading platform for enterprise deepfake detection. Together, the companies will deliver enhanced protective intelligence capabilities that help organizations identify emerging threats, validate information authenticity and support faster operational decision-making.

The partnership reflects a growing challenge facing security organizations across Government, higher education, major events, critical infrastructure and corporate environments: threats increasingly emerge across both physical and digital domains, often involving coordinated online activity, manipulated content and rapidly evolving narratives that traditional security tools were not designed to detect.

Zignal transforms publicly available information into structured intelligence that enables security teams to detect threats, identify emerging risks and gain early warning before incidents escalate. Through the partnership, Reality Defender's innovative synthetic media detection capabilities will provide automated identification of AI-generated audio, video and images, helping organizations determine whether content is authentic, manipulated or entirely fabricated.

Together, the companies provide security teams with a more complete intelligence picture, combining early threat detection, multimodal intelligence and information integrity into a single operational workflow.

"As the threat environment continues to evolve, security organizations need more than alerts, they need intelligence," said Adam Beaugh, Chief Executive Officer of Zignal Labs. "The same force protection principles that support military, national security and public safety missions are increasingly relevant across a much broader range of security operations. By combining Zignal's intelligence capabilities with Reality Defender's leadership in synthetic media detection, we're helping organizations better understand what is happening, what matters and whether the information they're seeing can be trusted."

The partnership's initial focus will be on higher education and major event security, where institutions are increasingly challenged by targeted threats against students, faculty, administrators, athletes and public-facing leaders. Universities, stadium operators and event security teams must now contend with a threat landscape that includes coordinated online activity, doxxing campaigns, synthetic media and rapidly developing situations that can move from the digital world into the physical environment.

"Organizations today face an unprecedented challenge in distinguishing authentic content from sophisticated AI-generated deception," said Ben Colman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reality Defender. "Partnering with Zignal allows us to combine trusted synthetic media detection with advanced intelligence capabilities, helping security teams identify manipulated content faster and make critical decisions with greater confidence."

Through the companies’ partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, Zignal and Reality Defender have streamlined access to its reseller network and contract vehicles, enabling this collaboration to better support organizations seeking to strengthen security operations through intelligence-driven approaches to threat detection, risk assessment and protective planning.

"Higher education institutions are facing an increasingly complex security landscape, requiring solutions that provide timely, actionable intelligence and enhanced situational awareness,” said Tim Boltz, Program Executive for Education Technology at Carahsoft. “By bringing together Zignal’s intelligence capabilities and Reality Defender’s synthetic media detection technology, this partnership empowers campus security and public safety teams with the tools needed to proactively identify emerging threats, mitigate risk and support informed decision-making. Carahsoft and its reseller partners are pleased to deliver these critical solutions to Government agencies and educational institutions.”

The announcement marks an important step in the evolution of Protective Intelligence – an emerging discipline focused on providing security teams with early warning, contextual awareness and actionable intelligence before threats become incidents.

Zignal Labs’ solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-4235 or ZignalLabs@carahsoft.com. Explore Zignal Labs’ solutions here.

Reality Defender’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or RealityDefender@carahsoft.com. Learn more about Reality Defender’s solutions here.

About Zignal Labs

Zignal Labs delivers AI and agentic intelligence for national security, transforming raw, publicly available information into structured, mission-aligned intelligence that analysts, AI systems and mission platforms can reliably consume and operationalize. Built on more than 15 years of operational experience, Zignal ingests, filters, enriches, validates and structures high volume, multimodal data across text, imagery and video to support earlier warning, sustained situational awareness, force protection, maritime awareness, influence detection and other mission-critical operations. With Zignal AI, intelligence can be accessed through ZEN, delivered via APIs, embedded into partner platforms or integrated directly into customer-owned systems and agent-driven workflows. By enabling structured intelligence flow across operational environments, Zignal helps organizations move faster from detection to decision across the full mission lifecycle. Learn more at www.zignallabs.com .

Contact

Jennifer Granston

Chief Growth Officer

press@zignallabs.com

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender is the enterprise deepfake detection company. Its detection-only, multimodal platform identifies AI-generated voice, video and images in real time across contact centers, video meetings and content workflows. The platform deploys through API and native integrations, without replacing existing infrastructure. Winner of the RSAC Innovation Sandbox, Reality Defender is trusted by Tier-1 banks, Fortune 500 companies and NATO members. Learn more at realitydefender.com .

Contact

Scott Steinhardt

Head of Communications

(718) 864-5744

scott@realitydefender.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Open Source Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com