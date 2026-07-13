Dayforce Strengthens Dayforce Flex Work Partner Ecosystem with WorkWhile

TORONTO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc., a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced that WorkWhile, an AI-native platform for sourcing and matching skilled hourly workers, has joined as a flagship partner for Dayforce Flex Work within the Dayforce Partner Network (DPN). The partnership expands how organizations access and manage contingent labor, helping employers meet fast-changing frontline staffing demands with qualified talent, greater operational visibility, and more control through the single Dayforce platform.

According to recent Dayforce research, 68% of surveyed frontline organizations say contingent labor is part of their core staffing model, not just backup coverage. Furthermore, 65% of surveyed executives say they would use contingent workers more often if it were easier to find workers with the right skills. Despite this growing reliance, many organizations continue to manage contingent workers through fragmented processes and disconnected systems, often creating administrative complexity, compliance risks, barriers to accessing qualified talent, and limited visibility into workforce operations.

With Dayforce's vendor management system (VMS), organizations can manage their contingent workforce through a single platform by onboarding existing staffing agencies, centralizing supplier management, and gaining visibility into contingent labor spend. In addition to working with their own supplier network, customers can access WorkWhile through Dayforce's growing ecosystem of trusted staffing partners, helping them expand access to talent when and where they need it. The result is greater visibility, governance, and control over contingent labor while supporting a more agile workforce strategy.

With deep expertise supporting frontline workforce needs, WorkWhile is already helping Dayforce customers access on-demand hourly talent through the integration. The partnership expands the Dayforce Flex Work ecosystem, giving organizations additional options to more quickly address changing staffing needs while maintaining visibility and control through a single platform.

“Hourly workers deserve a platform built for the way they actually work, and frontline organizations deserve reliable access to qualified talent,” said Simon Khalaf, CEO of WorkWhile. “Purpose-built platforms make that possible. By combining WorkWhile’s AI-native platform with Dayforce’s enterprise reach, we're helping organizations fill shifts faster and with greater confidence while creating more stability and opportunity for workers.”

The Dayforce Flex Work partner ecosystem helps organizations:

Expand access to real-time, on-demand contingent talent across industries, geographies, and skill sets

Enable next-day staffing with pre-integrated and pre-approved partners

Reduce complexity through a single tool that orchestrates contingent labor and manages partners, workers, and spend in one place

Complement customers’ existing agency relationships, with the flexibility to bring their own suppliers into Flex Work or tap into the partner program

“Contingent labor has become a strategic part of how organizations build and manage their workforce,” said Erik Zimmer, EVP, Corporate Development and Strategic Ventures at Dayforce, Inc. “That’s why we built the Dayforce Flex Work partner ecosystem – to give organizations more flexibility and access to a broader network of trusted staffing partners while maintaining the governance, visibility, and control they need to manage contingent labor effectively. We believe the future of contingent workforce management depends on stronger connections between employers, staffing partners, and workers, all orchestrated through a single platform.”

Additional Information

Learn more about Dayforce Flex Work



About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on enabling thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world to do the work they're meant to do. With our single AI-powered people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, Planning, and Analytics, organizations of all sizes and industries are achieving simplicity at scale that creates compounding, quantifiable value for their people and business. To learn more, visit dayforce.com.

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