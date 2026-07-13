SEGG Media Drives Revenue With High-Impact Quadrant X Shopify Pop-Up Activation During British Grand Prix Week

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FORT WORTH, Texas, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW), the global sports, entertainment and gaming media company and owner of Veloce Media Group and Quadrant, today announced the successful completion of its high-demand Quadrant x Shopify pop-up in central London during the 2026 British Grand Prix week. The activation demonstrated the Company’s ability to convert its rapidly growing digital audiences into higher-margin commerce, sponsorship and experiential revenue opportunities.

The week-long activation took place at London’s Outernet during one of the highlights of the global motorsport calendar, bringing more than 10,000 of Quadrant’s highly engaged audience into a premium physical retail space. The activation exceeded internal expectations for fan engagement and merchandise demand with social campaigns earning 5.8 million impressions.

The pop-up generated strong commercial results through its partnership with Shopify and direct-to-consumer merchandise sales of exclusive Quadrant apparel. Shopify’s market-leading commerce platform powered the full purchasing experience, delivering a seamless journey for customers and supported high-volume transactions throughout the week. The collaboration with Shopify demonstrates SEGG Media’s ability to attract leading global commercial partners while providing the infrastructure necessary to scale direct-to-consumer commerce across its growing portfolio of brands.

The activation highlights SEGG Media’s strategy to transform audience engagement into multiple recurring revenue streams, including merchandise, sponsorship, licensing, live experiences and strategic brand partnerships. Through a combination of content, community, live experiences and commerce, this approach creates multiple revenue streams while strengthening long-term fan relationships.

Founded by Formula 1 driver Lando Norris and operated within SEGG Media’s portfolio through Veloce Media Group, Quadrant has become one of the fastest growing, creator-led motorsport lifestyle brands. Spanning apparel, original content, blue-chip partnerships, and live experiences, Quadrant’s latest London activation further demonstrates its ability to extend beyond digital content into experiential retail.

Daniel Bailey, Chief Commercial Officer of SEGG Media and CEO of Veloce Media Group, said: "This activation demonstrates the commercial model behind SEGG Media’s investment in Veloce and Quadrant. Working alongside Shopify, we delivered a premium brand experience that created value for both partners while generating direct consumer revenue through Quadrant merchandise sales. It's an excellent example of how our media brands evolve beyond content into sustainable commerce businesses, creating multiple revenue opportunities from a single fan experience. This model is highly scalable, and we intend to replicate it across our broader portfolio.

“The activation also reflects management’s strategy of leveraging acquired brands across multiple commercial channels rather than relying solely on advertising or media revenue.”

By bringing together a globally recognized creator-led brand with one of the world's leading commerce platforms, SEGG Media, Quadrant and Shopify created a repeatable blueprint for how modern sports and entertainment brands can deepen fan engagement while generating measurable commercial outcomes.

SEGG Media believes the success of the Quadrant x Shopify activation validates a scalable commercial model that can be extended across its expanding portfolio of sports and entertainment assets. As the Company further deploys Veloce Media Group’s assets across its ecosystem and continues developing additional premium brands, management expects similar activations to support increased sales and higher-margin revenue opportunities, deepen consumer engagement and contribute to long-term shareholder value creation.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, objectives, product rollout, market availability, sponsorship integration, fan engagement opportunities and expected future updates, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “continue,” “expand,” “launch,” “rollout,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, regulatory, operational and commercial considerations in each market in which Sports.com Predict may be made available; the Company’s ability to implement and scale technology, product, sponsorship and marketing initiatives; the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules and become or remain current with its SEC reports; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the matters discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC, which are available publicly at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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