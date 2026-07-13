MoneySimpler Launches No-Code AI Automated Cryptocurrency Trading Bot





NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneySimpler, a fintech company specialising in quantitative trading, today announced the launch of its no-code automated AI cryptocurrency trading bot, designed to remove the programming barrier for cryptocurrency beginners. This enables even novices to easily engage in automated cryptocurrency trading.

This brand-new AI-powered automated trading bot is capable of analysing market data around the clock and automatically executing trades based on the AI strategy selected by the user. Users simply need to register an account, select an AI trading strategy and activate it with a single click; the system will then run automatically, helping investors to participate in the cryptocurrency market more easily and efficiently.

MoneySimpler CEO Intizar HUSSAIN stated, "We developed this no-code automated AI bot to make algorithmic trading easy for millions of cryptocurrency holders who lack programming skills but want to automate their trading strategies. Our goal is to make complex trading tools as easy to use as mobile apps."

Analysts believe that as market trends constantly shift, artificial intelligence is not only driving the development of the technology industry but is also gradually changing investment methods in financial markets. From stocks and foreign exchange to the cryptocurrency market, AI-driven quantitative trading technology is increasingly becoming an important tool attracting the attention of more and more investors.

How to get started with MoneySimpler cryptocurrency automated AI trading bot

Users can visit the MoneySimpler official website and register a free account using their email address. Choose a smart yield plan that suits their budget. Once the strategy is activated, the AI system will analyze the market around the clock and automatically execute trades, and automatically settle daily profits. Users can easily obtain daily profits without any manual operation.

For more information on popular yield contracts, please visit the MoneySimpler website.

Multi-Layer Security Protection

MoneySimpler employs multiple security measures, including data encryption, multi-factor authentication (2FA), and intelligent risk management. It is also independently audited by PwC and insured by Lloyd's, providing users with a more secure and reliable automated trading environment.

Key Advantages of the MoneySimpler No-Code AI Cryptocurrency Trading Bot

AI continuously analyzes market data and automatically executes trading strategies.

A unified control panel allows for real-time monitoring of trading performance.

No programming or quantitative trading experience required; one-click activation of automated trading.

Flexible selection of multiple strategies.

24/7 automatic operation.

Automatic daily profit settlement.

The Development of AI and Automated Trading

As AI is increasingly applied in fintech, it is driving digital asset trading towards greater intelligence and automation. Automated trading tools are gradually becoming an important component for improving trading efficiency and optimizing the investment experience.

MoneySimpler stated that it will continue to drive innovation in artificial intelligence technology, continuously optimize automated trading technology, platform functions, and user experience, and provide users with more intelligent and efficient digital asset trading services.

Let Technology Create More Value

MoneySimpler believes that the value of technology lies not only in improving trading efficiency, but also in helping more investors participate in the digital asset market in a simple and intelligent way. The company will continue to optimize its products and services, driving the continuous development of AI-automated trading.

About MoneySimpler

MoneySimpler is a fintech company focused on AI-driven quantitative trading solutions. It is dedicated to developing easy-to-use and automated quantitative trading tools, enabling more investors to participate in the digital asset market in a simpler and smarter way.

Official Website: https://moneysimpler.com

Email: info@moneysimpler.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4539c5f7-bb36-47b7-a9c1-0baecd95514a