MoneySimpler Launches No-Code AI Automated Trading to Simplify Retirement Planning and Social Security Benefits

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, the aging population has grown, while public awareness of personal finance has continued to increase. Retirement savings, asset management, and social security planning have become the top priorities for everyone's long-term financial arrangements.

MoneySimpler announced today the launch of a new no-code AI automated trading service designed to help users streamline their investment processes and prepare for retirement planning, Social Security-related financial needs, and long-term goals.





No-Code AI Financial Tools for Retirement Planning

As the need for retirement planning continues to grow, more and more users are focusing on personal asset accumulation and long-term wealth management. However, traditional investment methods often require significant time for market research and ongoing strategy adjustments, creating a high barrier to entry for users with busy schedules.

MoneySimpler uses no-code AI-powered automated trading technology. The AI system performs real-time market surveillance around the clock and automatically executes algorithmic trades, eliminating the need to constantly watch the market and expend energy on it. Even without a background in programming or professional financial expertise, users can easily create and manage investment strategies.

Simple and Convenient User Experience

To deliver an enhanced user experience, MoneySimpler utilizes a clean and intuitive platform design. After registering an account, users can utilize AI-powered automated investment tools according to their needs and view and manage relevant investment information through the platform interface.

The no-code design allows users to easily utilize intelligent tools for long-term financial planning without complex setup requirements or technical learning processes.

AI-Driven Intelligent Trading System

No-code AI trading: Easily use intelligent strategies without programming.

AI strategy analysis: Automatically capture market opportunities.

Automated trade execution: Improve investment efficiency.

Enterprise-grade network protection: Ensure a secure trading environment.

24/7 market monitoring: Track market changes in real time.

Advanced data encryption technology: Protect user information security.

Focusing on Retirement Planning and Social Security-Related Financial Needs

As retirement planning receives more attention, personal investment management, retirement savings, and social security arrangements are becoming important parts of long-term financial planning.

MoneySimpler aims to leverage AI technology to help users manage their personal investments more easily and plan for future financial needs in a more flexible way. By lowering the barriers to entry for investment tools, the company remains committed to expanding access to intelligent financial management for more users.

Security and Compliance

Security and compliance have always been crucial components of the MoneySimpler platform. The platform is operated by the UK company MONEY LINKS LTD, whose information can be found through the UK Companies House. MoneySimpler has also completed relevant registrations with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), FCA reference number: 921139, further enhancing the transparency of its operational information.

Regarding technological security, MoneySimpler employs advanced data encryption technology, enterprise-grade network protection, an intelligent risk detection system, and continuous operational monitoring, among other measures, to strengthen user data protection capabilities and maintain the stability of the trading environment.

Industry Layout and Future Development Plans

As global demand for long-term personal financial planning continues to rise, MoneySimpler will continue to advance its underlying AI-powered automated trading technology, refine its intelligent trading models, and introduce more investment solutions tailored to different user needs, further enhancing the long-term financial planning experience.

In the future, the platform will further expand its global market partnerships by combining AI technology with applications such as retirement planning and asset management to lower barriers to entry for intelligent investment tools, allowing more users to access convenient and efficient intelligent wealth management services.

About MoneySimpler

MoneySimpler is a lightweight AI-automated trading platform for global investors, offering AI-assisted market analysis, automated trading strategy execution, and risk management to help users participate in financial markets more efficiently.

Official Website: https://moneysimpler.com

Email: info@moneysimpler.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9e73fed-a2f0-42df-b470-ad8d70bb58a1