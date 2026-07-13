ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 6-Jul-26 9,852 €1,611.01 €15,871,713 7-Jul-26 10,364 €1,531.50 €15,872,445 8-Jul-26 10,402 €1,525.93 €15,872,682 9-Jul-26 10,002 €1,586.97 €15,872,883 10-Jul-26 10,143 €1,564.91 €15,872,840

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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