ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|6-Jul-26
|9,852
|€1,611.01
|€15,871,713
|7-Jul-26
|10,364
|€1,531.50
|€15,872,445
|8-Jul-26
|10,402
|€1,525.93
|€15,872,682
|9-Jul-26
|10,002
|€1,586.97
|€15,872,883
|10-Jul-26
|10,143
|€1,564.91
|€15,872,840
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771