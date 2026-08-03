ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 27-Jul-26 51,447 €1,525.34 €78,474,049 28-Jul-26 56,177 €1,390.68 €78,124,006 29-Jul-26 56,808 €1,375.23 €78,124,191 30-Jul-26 55,299 €1,412.75 €78,123,872 31-Jul-26 53,604 €1,457.42 €78,123,708

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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