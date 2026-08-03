ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|27-Jul-26
|51,447
|€1,525.34
|€78,474,049
|28-Jul-26
|56,177
|€1,390.68
|€78,124,006
|29-Jul-26
|56,808
|€1,375.23
|€78,124,191
|30-Jul-26
|55,299
|€1,412.75
|€78,123,872
|31-Jul-26
|53,604
|€1,457.42
|€78,123,708
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771