Syntec Optics (Nasdaq: OPTX) Adds Two New Artificial Intelligence AR Defense Tech Products to its Lineup

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTX) (“Syntec Optics”), a premier provider of deep tech solutions for defense and space modernization, today announced receipt of new orders for two additional windows, expanding its current product portfolio of ballistic-grade display windows for soldier Augmented Reality systems. As Artificial Intelligence is bringing more information to see and navigate the battlefield safely, Syntec is adding more product lines to its existing business of creating incredibly precise lenses that act like a smart screen and window, strong enough to protect a user’s eyes from debris or impact.

These new awards for additional products mark a significant expansion of the company’s role in U.S. military Augmented Reality (AR) modernization.

“As the market focuses on high-level Artificial Intelligence deployment, Syntec remains focused on the foundational ‘pick and shovel' infrastructure required to execute these capabilities,” said Dean Rudy, CFO of Syntec Optics. “Our successful execution on initial display-side windows has directly led to these additional product awards. The award encompasses separate windows for advanced eye-tracking and specialized illumination."

"We view these as the initiation of a decade-long supply program for next-generation domestically sourced and NDAA-compliant defense architecture," Rudy added.

Advanced Warfighter Capability

These newly commissioned optics are precision-engineered to protect high-fidelity eye tracking. Artificial Intelligence now knows exactly where a soldier is focusing in real time. Think of it as a smart video game HUD that shows only what you need, right when you need it. Instead of drowning the soldier in a messy pile of drone footage, heat maps, and 3D diagrams all at once, the AI acts like a smart filter. It watches where the soldier is looking and instantly highlights only the important things. So, if the soldier stares at a building, the system automatically pops up a clue indicating whether there might be any enemies hiding inside.

From Superhuman Vision to Action

By keeping the screen simple, the system prevents the brain from becoming exhausted by processing too much information at once. Because the soldier isn't distracted or confused by a messy screen, they can make faster, smarter, and safer decisions in a dangerous situation.

Syntec's products must be highly accurate to enable mission-critical AI tasks.

“Our ability to deliver on the mission-critical stringent requirements for windows in military wearables reinforces our position as an essential partner in domestically-sourced defense modernization,” said Matt Carey, Vice President of New Business Development and ex-Marine. “It is a privilege to collaborate with the nation’s top defense tech talent to provide the precision optics necessary to transform the future of the warfighter," he added.

About Syntec Optics

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTX) is one of the nation’s largest custom manufacturers of high-precision optics and photonics. With a dedicated team of nearly 180 employees, the company pushes the limits of light-based technologies to connect and protect the world. Syntec supports critical missions ranging from low-Earth-orbit satellites to advanced defense platforms and AI data centers. As light-enabled technologies continue to account for a significant portion of global economic output—representing nearly $16 trillion of the $106 trillion in total worldwide production as of 2023—Syntec Optics remains positioned at the forefront of the modern optical revolution.

For more information, visit syntecoptics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) risk outlined in any prior SEC filings; 2) ability of Syntec Optics to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 3) the addressable markets that Syntec Optics intends to target do not grow as expected; 4) the loss of any key executives; 5) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers abroad; 6) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 7) the inability to protect Syntec Optics' patents and other intellectual property; 8) the failure to successfully execute manufacturing of announced products in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 9) costs related to any further business combination; 10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 11) the possibility that Syntec Optics may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 12) Syntec Optics' estimates of its growth and projected financial results for the future and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 13) the impact of any pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian or Israeli conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; 14) inability to complete any investments or borrowings in connection with any organic or inorganic growth; 15) the potential for events or circumstances that result in Syntec Optics' failure to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of Syntec Optics' customer arrangements; and 16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in prior SEC filings. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@syntecoptics.com

SOURCE: Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX)